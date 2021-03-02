1h ago

add bookmark

Limpopo unions on strike action: 'Healthcare services will be severely affected'

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health unions are not backing down on protesting in Limpopo.
Health unions are not backing down on protesting in Limpopo.
Getty Images
  • Seven unions representing healthcare workers are currently leading lunch-time pickets in Limpopo.
  • The unions are aggrieved over the Limpopo health department's move to trim its budget.
  • The department believes it is spending too much on overtime payments.

Seven trade unions in the health sector in Limpopo on Tuesday vowed to continue with a strike, which is expected to cripple services across the province.

The strike has been scheduled to start on Monday next week.

Currently, lunch hour pickets are being held at several health facilities.

READ | WHO will pay out a lump sum for vaccine side effects from Covid-19 Covax programme

At a press briefing in Polokwane, the seven trade unions reiterated its demand for health authorities to withdraw a circular, which changes the working conditions of the workers.

"We warn that healthcare services will be severely affected in all hospitals and clinics, and thousands of poor community members will be affected if head of department, Dr TF Mhlongo, and her Exco, do not swallow their pride and withdraw circular 43 of 2020 and circular 04 of 2021 with immediate effect," the unions said.

The strike may affect all 43 hospitals, more than 400 clinics and all emergency medical services in the province.

Dispelled

Speaking on behalf of the seven unions, Nehawu chairperson David Tshamaano dispelled a statement by health authorities that the strike was unprotected, and that participating workers may be disciplined and risk not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

"This is the most irresponsible statement ever made by a senior official of the department," Tshamaano said.

"We have a certificate from the public health sector and social development bargaining council. The strike is protected and hundreds of our members will participate," he said.

READ | Prof Shabir Madhi 'mortified' after govt abandons AstraZeneca vaccine

Several meetings were held in the past, but collapsed.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) secretary Jacob Molepo said it was up to the employer to reach a level service agreement with the unions, especially concerning essential workers.

"It is a lesson to the health authorities that they should have negotiated," Molepo said.

The province's health head of department, Dr Thokozani Mhlongo, has indicated that the changing of working conditions was necessitated by budgetary constraints.

Mhlongo said 70% of the budget was being swallowed by salaries and overtime.

More than R900 million was spent on overtime in the 2019/20 financial, she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nehawudenosahospersapolokwanelimpopohealthprotests
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3203 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2202 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.02
(-0.40)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
18.12
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(-0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.28)
Gold
1727.32
(+0.19)
Silver
26.44
(-0.25)
Platinum
1198.00
(+1.22)
Brent Crude
63.29
(-1.13)
Palladium
2364.00
(+0.84)
All Share
68543.90
(+1.49)
Top 40
63112.59
(+1.62)
Financial 15
12571.88
(+0.93)
Industrial 25
89163.46
(+1.23)
Resource 10
70536.38
(+2.27)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo