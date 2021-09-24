Limpopo woman, 80, found stabbed to death in her home

Limpopo police have yet to find those responsible for killing an 80-year-old woman earlier this week.

She was attacked and killed in her home in Louis Trichardt on Wednesday night.

Her body was found the following day, lying in a pool of blood.

"The victim's son, who is a warrant officer in the South African Police Service, tried calling his mother on several occasions on Wednesday, with no success.

"He then sent his partner to his mother’s house. On arrival at the house, she knocked several times without response. When entering the house, she found the woman lying in a pool of blood," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The police were called to the scene and found the deceased with deep wounds on her body.

They have called on Zimbabwean national Trevor Gumbu to visit Makhado police station or the nearest police station to assist with their investigation.

Gumbu was the deceased's former employee.

Limpopo police head Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, saying the killers or killer should be hunted down and brought to book.

Mojapelo said the motive for the incident was unknown and a case of murder had been opened.