Limpopo woman allegedly stabs partner to death at home

(Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her partner following a fight at their home outside Tzaneen, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

The murder took place around 22:00 in Marironi village in Bolobedu South on Saturday, said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"It is alleged that the deceased arrived home at this time and started to accuse the suspect of being unfaithful. Subsequently, a fight ensued until the suspect [allegedly] chopped the deceased several times with a sharp instrument."

She told News24 the man was stabbed all over his body.

When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, he was certified dead and the woman was arrested.

"The motive behind the incident still under police investigations, but domestic violence may not be ruled out."

She was expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court soon.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

