Limpopo woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend during argument

A 27-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend.

Police in Haenertsburg outside Tzaneen made the arrest on Saturday at around 2:30, after they were alerted to a stabbing incident.

The 41-year-old victim was reportedly inside his room with his girlfriend when they argued, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Unexpectedly, the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed him. Afterwards, the victim managed to go out of the room and screamed for help when he fell on the ground and succumbed to his injuries," said Ngoepe.

Neighbours heard the screaming and came out of their homes. They found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The suspect was overpowered by one of the community members and the object used in the alleged murder was also confiscated.

"The police were summoned with the Medical Emergency Services. The victim was certified dead at the scene and the suspect was arrested immediately. The motive behind this incident is believed to be domestic violence," said Ngoepe.

The suspect is due to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Monday.