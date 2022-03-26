35m ago

Limpopo woman 'expecting twins' finds out during labour she's carrying quadruplets

Botho Molosankwe
  • A woman from Limpopo thought she was carrying twins but found out while in labour that she had been carrying four babies.
  • One of the babies had died long before delivery.
  • The mother said neither her family nor her partner's had a history of multiple births.

A Limpopo woman who thought she was carrying twins got the surprise of her life when she was informed during labour that she was in fact carrying four babies.

However, it was later found that one of the babies had died long before delivery.

The other children were successfully delivered.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said the babies were born at Letaba Hospital in Tzaneen.

She said the 27-year-old woman had given birth to her first child in 2017. The woman had informed hospital staff that neither her family nor her partner's had a history of multiple births.

According to Ramathuba, the woman had been attending antenatal clinics in Gauteng and was told that she was expecting twins.

However, she never went to hospital.

She later returned home to Limpopo and only went to hospital when she went into labour.

Ramathuba said a sonar exam then indicated that she was carrying four babies.

"She was quickly rushed to theatre for a caesarean section. Three babies were successfully extracted but it was found that one had unfortunately died in utero."

Ramathuba said the children were in the hospital's neonatal ward and doing well. She said they weigh 1.3, 1.4 and 1.5 kilograms.

"The mother is doing well and she's in high spirits," she said.

Ramathuba was expected to visit the woman and the children on Saturday.

