Limpopo woman sentenced to 23 years for hiring hitmen to kill mom amid family feud

Riaan Grobler
Violet Mabina hired two men to kill her mother.
Supplied, SAPS

A 27-year-old woman who hired two hitmen to kill her mother was sentenced to 23 years in prison by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Monday.

In April, Violet Mabina offered to pay R100 000 to two men, Brian Ndlovu and Wilmington Shumbayaonda, to kill her 53-year-old mother Nancy, over a family conflict, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The two men arrived at the house in Seshego, outside Polokwane, at about 02:00 on 15 April and Mabina let them in. She pointed them to where her mother was sleeping and went to her own bedroom.

The men attacked her mother, stabbed the mother several times and robbed her of her cellphone before fleeing. The woman was certified dead on the scene.

On the same day, police arrested the two men and recovered the mother's cellphone. Mabina was arrested later.

Mabina's co-accused were each sentenced to 15 years in jail.

