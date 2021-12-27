45m ago

Limpopo woman shot dead on Boxing Day, allegedly by her husband

Nicole McCain
A man is on the run after shooting his wife dead.
Duncan Alfreds, News24

  • Limpopo police are searching for a man who allegedly shot his wife dead.
  • The woman, shot on Boxing Day, was certified dead at the scene.
  • The man allegedly fled in a BMW.

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a suspect after a woman was murdered on Boxing Day in an apparent gender-based violence incident.

Police officers in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa received reports that a woman had been shot and killed, allegedly by her husband, at their house at Rockview New Stands around 12:00 on Sunday.

"Community members reportedly heard a gunshot sound at the said house and rushed to the scene. On arrival, they found a 31- year-old woman… who is said to be the wife of the suspect lying in a pool of blood," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The woman was certified dead at the scene, he said.

Mojapelo said:

Preliminary investigations conducted at the scene indicated that the suspect allegedly shot his wife and then left the house driving in a BMW motor vehicle.

The incident follows the murder of seven people on Christmas Day. The family members were shot dead at Jimmy Jones Village in Malamulele.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged community members to not resort to violence when faced with domestic challenges, and seek assistance from available platforms instead.

Anyone with information may contact Lieutenant Colonel Lilian Mahlathi on 082 469 1240 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111.

