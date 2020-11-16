Limpopo woman to appear in court after allegedly killing boyfriend during argument

A Limpopo woman is expected to appear in court on Monday after allegedly killing her boyfriend.

The 45-year-old man was found in his house in Lulekani, near Phalaborwa, on Saturday morning by his neighbours. He was unconscious and had open wounds on his body, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"He was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries. The matter was then reported to the police who started with the investigations," said Ngoepe.

The preliminary investigation found that the couple allegedly had an altercation on Friday night, at around 23:00, which led to violence.

"In the process, the deceased sustained multiple injuries before the suspect fled the scene leaving the deceased lying in a pool of blood," says Ngoepe.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested later in the day.

“The cause and motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage, but domestic violence may not be ruled out," says Ngoepe.

She was expected to appear before the Lulekani Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.