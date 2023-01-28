Limpopo woman's body found in pit toilet, police arrest husband

A woman's body was found in a pit toilet on the property she shared with her husband.

Polokwane police have since arrested the woman's husband.

The suspect called police on Saturday to say he couldn't find his wife.

Polokwane police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of his wife.

Lendelani Nengovela's body was found in a water-filled pit toilet in their backyard in Mangodi Ha Sidou.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the couple was reportedly in a "sour relationship".

"The victim had opened a case of domestic violence against him and was arrested. He was out on bail and was to appear again in Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court next week [however] the woman, 33, went to court on Friday 27 January and withdrew the case," Mojapelo said.

Police said the suspect called them on Saturday morning and reported that he could not locate his wife but was "surprised" to find her dead in the pit toilet in their yard.

A preliminary probe conducted by the police at the scene led to the arrest of the suspect.

"The suspect is expected to appear in Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday," Mojapelo added.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the murder.

"This is yet another incident of Gender Based Violence and Femicide perpetrated against the vulnerable member of society. The woman trusted her husband that he would not again physically torment her, but she is now no more. We urge community members having domestic challenges to seek help and desist from resorting to violence," said Hadebe.



