1h ago

add bookmark

Lindani Myeni death: Wife plans to sue US police - reports

Compiled by Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindani Myeni and his wife Lindsay. (Facebook)
Lindani Myeni and his wife Lindsay. (Facebook)
  • Lindani Myeni's remains will land at OR Tambo Airport on Saturday.
  • Myeni was shot dead in Hawaii, allegedly by police officers. 
  • His wife plans to sue the US police department.

As the family prepares for the return of the remains of Lindani Myeni, allegedly killed by police in Hawaii, his wife has indicated she plans to sue for wrongful death.   

Lindsay Myeni, the wife of the former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Honolulu police, Pretoria News reported. 

The couple met in South Africa and moved to the United States.  

According to the paper, Lindsay said Myeni's' shooting was race-related. She also said her husband was not shot at a private home, but at an illegal holiday rental.

READ | Heartbroken family of SA rugby player Lindelani Myeni who was shot dead in Hawaii speak out about wanting answers

She believes he was killed because of his race and accent. 

"The whole burglary story is a lie. Why would he take off his shoes and rob a house? It is sad that black people should live their lives looking over their shoulders."

Speaking to EWN, Lindsay said: "If it was me, and the whole situation happened the exact same way, I'd be standing here right now. But because he's black... he's not." 

She said they moved to Hawaii because they were worried about police violence against black men on the US mainland. 

Myeni, a father of two, was shot multiple times by Honolulu police when they responded to an alleged home invasion.

Police defended their actions, saying they had to use lethal force after they were allegedly attacked by Myeni. 

The family's lawyer, Luke Korkowski, previously told News24 the 29-year-old's death resulted from poorly-trained police officers. 

READ | Zikalala calls on Biden to step in on Myeni case

His body will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning. 

KwaZulu-Natal provincial government spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, said the premier, Sihle Zikalala, was sending a delegation, including the MEC of social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, to be with the family when the body arrives. 

"The family will get the body around 12:00. There will be a short prayer service inside the airport, and it will be transported to KZN,"  Mabaso said. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindani myenilindsay myenihonolulu
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
51% - 324 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
44% - 279 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 35 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.49
(+1.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.05
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.44
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+1.0)
Gold
1,767.84
(-0.2)
Silver
25.91
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,205.39
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
68.56
(+1.9)
Palladium
2,991.25
(+1.3)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo