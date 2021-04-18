12m ago

add bookmark

Lindani Myeni killing: Bodycam video shows no justification for SA man's fatal shooting - lawyer

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindani Myeni and his American wife Lindsay on their wedding day.
Lindani Myeni and his American wife Lindsay on their wedding day.
PHOTO: Facebook/Lindsay Myeni
  • The lawyer of Lindani Myeni, who was killed in Honolulu, says bodycam video shows no justification for shooting him.
  • Myeni's family has started an online fundraiser for his repatriation.
  • He was married to a US citizen and they have two children.

The attorney of a South African man shot and killed by police officers in Honolulu, Hawaii, says the video released by authorities show no evidence to justify the fatal shooting.

Hawaii police shot and killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni multiple times when they responded to a house burglary call.

The Myeni family lawyer, Luke Korkowski, told News24 his death was "the result of poorly trained or aggressive police officers escalating a situation needlessly".

Korkowski said Myeni, a former rugby player, had no way of knowing the men approaching him were police officers.

He said: 

As you've likely seen on the camera footage released, Mr Myeni was calmly standing outside a home in conversation with someone we think was a police officer. An officer identified as 'Officer 1' rounds a corner, fails to announce himself or his intentions, orders Mr Myeni to the ground, and approaches him quickly while blinding him with a flashlight on a dark night.

"One can only imagine how this must have felt to Mr Myeni. He must have felt he was under attack after what appears to have been a misunderstanding with someone staying at the house seen in the video."

Bodycam footage

In the bodycam footage, which the Honolulu Police Department released, the first officer on the scene sees a woman crying hysterically and pointing at someone. She tells the officers the man is stealing a car.

The officers did not identify themselves when they approached Myeni. They pointed a gun at him and ordered him to get on the ground. A fight ensues, and Myeni is tasered several times before he is shot.

Honolulu police have defended their actions, saying the officers were defending themselves against a violent suspect.

Korkowski said the family was "devastated by this unnecessary and inappropriately deployed use of force by the Honolulu Police Department".

Fundraiser for repatriation

Myeni was married to American citizen Lindsay Myeni. They have two children.

His wife, Lindsay, said in a Facebook post that the family wanted him buried in KwaZulu-Natal.

Korkowski said Lindsay was being cared for by friends and family before repatriating Myeni's remains to South Africa.

The family has organised an online fundraiser to help with the repatriation costs. So far, R88 126 ($6 157) has been raised. The goal is to raise about R1.5 million ($100 000).

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department would assist the family with consular services if asked. "We have been made aware of the incident and have asked the mission in LA to write a report."

Korkowski said: "Lindani was a good and kind man who dearly loved his wife, his children and his people in South Africa. Lindani loved his homeland. He deserves to rest with his ancestors."

"He is a prince in title and in the hearts of all who knew him. We can only hope with this tragedy, and so many other tragedies like it, can serve as turning points in our relations with each other."



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircolindani myeniussouth africaus shootingscrimepolice
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
53% - 488 votes
Yes, at work
16% - 148 votes
No, I've never experienced this
31% - 287 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.15
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.07
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,776.67
(0.0)
Silver
25.97
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.79
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,781.00
(0.0)
All Share
68,699
(+1.3)
Top 40
62,898
(+1.3)
Financial 15
12,446
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
89,364
(+0.8)
Resource 10
70,350
(+2.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo