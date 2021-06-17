Lindani Myeni killing: Veteran US civil rights activist Al Sharpton throws weight behind family

Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Action Network have condemned the unexplained killing of Lindani Myeni in Hawaii.

Police claim they were responding to a 911 burglary call when Myeni was shot dead.

New footage shows that Myeni believed he was visiting a temple in the area.

The National Action Network (NAN) and veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton have condemned the unexplained killing of Lindani Myeni.



"I am saddened to be once again contacted by a family and their attorneys seeking justice for the senseless killing at the hands of police, this time on the Hawaiian island of Oahu and contrary to the aloha spirit.

"Lindani Myeni's killing is yet another sensational racialisation and criminalisation of an innocent unarmed black man at the hands of police not following the law and proper police procedures," Sharpton, the president of NAN, said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes after new footage emerged in the investigation into the death of the former South African rugby player in Hawaii in April.

News24 earlier reported that Honolulu police fatally shot Myeni, and claimed that they were responding to a 911 burglary call. Police bodycam footage showed Myeni attacking officers.

Twitter File/Twitter

But Myeni's wife Lindsay alleged in a wrongful death lawsuit that the police had been motivated by racial discrimination against an unarmed black man.



In addition, according to Myeni's family's lawyer Bridget Morgan-Bickerton, the footage confirms that Myeni believed he was visiting a temple in the area.

The temple was reportedly the house next door.

READ | Lindani Myeni: 'Very different story' emerges as new video released of SA man's death in Hawaii

Sharpton added that the newly released footage of Myeni's killing raised serious questions, including why Honolulu police had failed to identify themselves until Myeni lay dead.

"The Honolulu Police Department and Hawaii prosecutors must be fully transparent and assertive in pursuing justice, in this case, to ensure that Mr Myeni's killing is not yet another disregard of black lives. Anything other than that would be contrary to the spirit of aloha, which embraces love and respect of all lives, including black lives.

"We stand with the Myeni family in their demand that the Honolulu Police release all pertinent information so that they can know what the facts of this case are and seek appropriate justice," Sharpton added.