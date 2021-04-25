Lindani Myeni's mortal remains will arrive in SA on Friday

The body of Lindani Myeni is expected to arrive in South Africa on Friday.

Myeni was allegedly shot and killed by US police in Hawaii.

He was married to a US citizen, Lindsay, and had two children.

The body of South African Lindani Myeni is expected back on local soil on Friday, Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.



Myeni, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, was allegedly killed by United States police in Hawaii.

Zikalala said provincial officials liaised with Myeni's widow, Lindsay, and met with his relatives in Empangeni.

Zikalala said:

On Friday, 23 April, the Consul-General in Miami, who is responsible for Ohio State, indicated that the American government had released the mortal remains of Mr Myeni to his wife, and it is being stored at a local funeral parlour.

"The body of Mr Myeni will depart the US on Tuesday, 27 April, and arrive in South Africa, OR Tambo International Airport, on Friday, 30 April. More details, including confirmed funeral dates and memorial services, will be communicated by the family, supported by the provincial government in due course."

Myeni, a former rugby player, was a married father of two.

The 29-year-old was shot multiple times by police when they responded to a burglary in Honolulu, Hawaii.

An online crowdfunding campaign was set up to help get Myeni's body home.

Zikalala said there needed to be a thorough investigation of the case.

"As a province, we are saddened that one of our own countrymen has been caught up in the ongoing spate of attacks by law enforcement authorities, which are apparently targeted at black people in the United States.

"This objectionable behaviour should be condemned. Investigations must be thoroughly conducted, and no stone must be left unturned. Justice must be served in this case."