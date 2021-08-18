Lindiwe Zulu says 'range of causal factors' behind the recent unrest in KZN, Gauteng

Lindiwe Zulu delivered a keynote address on a webinar to highlight SA's protest culture and wanton violence.

She believes social scientists are best equipped to distinguish the causes and effects behind the recent unrest.

Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal were recently rocked by the recent violence and looting.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu believes social scientists are best equipped to distinguish which factors explain the causes, effects or decoys of the recent unrest.



"A range of causal factors have been proposed to explain the recent snowballing of incidents of violence and looting in the different communities in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces," Zulu said during a webinar on Wednesday.



The webinar on the culture of violence and the role of social sciences in South Africa was co-hosted by the Department of Social Work at the University of the Free State and the Zola Skweyiya African Social Policy Innovation at the University of Cape Town.



"Not only are 'the protest culture and wanton violence', as the colloquium has framed it, the outcomes of intentional social construction - in the same way that slavery, inequalities, racism, poverty, patriarchy, gender-based violence, unemployment, disablism, insatiable greed, hatred, stigmas and stereotypes are - but often-times the use of violent protest is a pretext for criminal intents against ordinary people," Zulu said.



Zulu, during her keynote address, mentioned that some of the proposed factors behind the unrest were: Domestic politics;

The imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma;

Taxi industry-fuelled violence;

The legacy of the 'third force'; and

The economic exclusion of the majority of our population (including rising poverty and unemployment levels). Other factors include low-intensity tensions and anger that underlie society; insufficient community support and service delivery; and the psychosocial pressures that accompany the advent of Covid-19.





"Among these, we believe that social scientists are best equipped to distinguish which ones are causes, which ones are effects, and which ones are decoys," she added.



The recent violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng resulted in some malls being ransacked and destroyed by looters, News24 reported. People also died.



Zulu challenged social scientists to put together their theories of change as well as early warning frameworks to help discourage and deter "prospective incidents of violence" in communities.



"I trust that the colloquium will result in engaging processes beyond today's presentations.



"I wish you fruitful deliberations, and I am looking forward to implementable outcomes that will meaningfully move our society forward," Zulu said.