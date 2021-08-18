1h ago

add bookmark

Lindiwe Zulu says 'range of causal factors' behind the recent unrest in KZN, Gauteng

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindiwe Zulu.
Lindiwe Zulu.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • Lindiwe Zulu delivered a keynote address on a webinar to highlight SA's protest culture and wanton violence.
  • She believes social scientists are best equipped to distinguish the causes and effects behind the recent unrest.
  • Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal were recently rocked by the recent violence and looting.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu believes social scientists are best equipped to distinguish which factors explain the causes, effects or decoys of the recent unrest.

"A range of causal factors have been proposed to explain the recent snowballing of incidents of violence and looting in the different communities in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces," Zulu said during a webinar on Wednesday.

The webinar on the culture of violence and the role of social sciences in South Africa was co-hosted by the Department of Social Work at the University of the Free State and the Zola Skweyiya African Social Policy Innovation at the University of Cape Town.

"Not only are 'the protest culture and wanton violence', as the colloquium has framed it, the outcomes of intentional social construction - in the same way that slavery, inequalities, racism, poverty, patriarchy, gender-based violence, unemployment, disablism, insatiable greed, hatred, stigmas and stereotypes are - but often-times the use of violent protest is a pretext for criminal intents against ordinary people," Zulu said.

Zulu, during her keynote address, mentioned that some of the proposed factors behind the unrest were:

  • Domestic politics;
  • The imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma;
  • Taxi industry-fuelled violence;
  • The legacy of the 'third force'; and
  • The economic exclusion of the majority of our population (including rising poverty and unemployment levels).

Other factors include low-intensity tensions and anger that underlie society; insufficient community support and service delivery; and the psychosocial pressures that accompany the advent of Covid-19.


"Among these, we believe that social scientists are best equipped to distinguish which ones are causes, which ones are effects, and which ones are decoys," she added.

READ | Anatomy of a violent July: Data mapping shows unrest was part of tactical plan to shut down SA

The recent violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng resulted in some malls being ransacked and destroyed by looters, News24 reported. People also died.

Zulu challenged social scientists to put together their theories of change as well as early warning frameworks to help discourage and deter "prospective incidents of violence" in communities.

"I trust that the colloquium will result in engaging processes beyond today's presentations.

"I wish you fruitful deliberations, and I am looking forward to implementable outcomes that will meaningfully move our society forward," Zulu said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindiwe zuluunrest
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
62% - 3864 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 1288 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 690 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 372 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
14.95
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.56
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.49
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,780.89
-0.3%
Silver
23.38
-1.2%
Palladium
2,422.92
-2.7%
Platinum
1,003.51
+0.5%
Brent Crude
69.03
-0.7%
Top 40
61,609
-1.7%
All Share
67,906
-1.5%
Resource 10
67,089
-5.3%
Industrial 25
85,421
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,077
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo