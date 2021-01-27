1h ago

add bookmark

Lindiwe Zulu urged to introduce new 'Top-Up' child support grant

Liezl Human, GroundUp
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu. (GCIS)
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu. (GCIS)
  • Several organisations have urged Minister Lindiwe Zulu to introduce a new child grant.
  • This would be possible in terms of amendments to the Social Assistance Act which currently open for public comment.
  • The Top-Up grant would partly bridge the gap between the Foster Care Grant and the Child Support Grant.

Civil society organisations have called on Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to introduce a Top-Up child support grant for orphans in the care of extended families.

They say this is a necessary step in addressing the foster care backlog and the increasing workload of social workers.

Draft amendments to the Social Assistance Act include a provision for the minister to prescribe additional payments linked to a social grant on the basis of need.

Another amendment includes the establishment of an Independent Tribunal to review appeals by grant recipients against the SA Social Security Agency (SASSA).

READ | Children's Institute raises alarm over child support grant ID crisis

In a statement, the Children’s Institute, the Centre for Child Law, Child Welfare South Africa, the Children in Distress Network and the Black Sash have called on Zulu to introduce a Top-Up grant.

The Top-Up grant is intended to help orphaned children whose carers get the child support grant, but who do not have access to the foster child grant, either because they have not completed foster care applications (which can take up to three years) or because their foster care court order has expired.

The child support grant is about R450 and the foster child grant R1 040. The Top-Up grant would cover part of the difference.

Paula Proudlock of the Children’s Institute said the Top-Up grant would mean that extended family members caring for orphaned children would not have to wait years for foster care applications to be completed, but could go to Sassa directly.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a foster care application would take a year to three years to be completed, with the holdup being mostly due to social workers’ workload.

"We don’t have enough social workers to process the large number of children in need of the foster care grant," said Proudlock.

Zita Hansungule of the Centre for Child Law said many of the children applying for foster care were not in need of foster care, since they were living with extended families.

But because the foster care grant was so much more, a number of these children were being placed in the foster care system.

The Top-Up grant would allow these children to be removed from the foster care system, while also helping their extended family members to give them adequate care.

Social workers would then have more time to actually provide foster care services to children who were abused and neglected.

She said that social workers often spent a lot of time on administrative work in order to extend hundreds of foster care orders.

The Top-Up grant would also reduce the risk of children in foster care losing their foster child grant every two years and getting stuck in a backlog of over 300 000 expired foster care court orders, according to Proudlock.

Social workers are required to check on foster care placements every two years – to write a report, go to court, and have the grant extended for another two years. "And that is where the backlog is," she said.

If the court order expires after two years, then Sassa will not pay the foster child grant anymore, since a court order is required for payment.

Proudlock said that the Top-Up would only be effective if the regulations were not too strict, such as requiring relatives to provide proof of foster care that they could not provide.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
social developmentlindiwe zulusocial grants
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2387 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1145 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2261 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.23
(-1.28)
ZAR/GBP
20.86
(-0.95)
ZAR/EUR
18.44
(-0.83)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.03)
Gold
1839.48
(-0.60)
Silver
25.14
(-1.05)
Platinum
1075.50
(-1.77)
Brent Crude
55.81
(-0.07)
Palladium
2313.50
(+0.13)
All Share
63148.12
(-1.21)
Top 40
57982.96
(-1.26)
Financial 15
11830.12
(+0.77)
Industrial 25
86282.72
(-0.72)
Resource 10
60123.49
(-2.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo