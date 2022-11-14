Lions on the loose in Mpumalanga recaptured and returned to Kruger National Park

Three lions have been recaptured next to Sabie Sand Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga and taken to the Kruger National Park.

They were located on Monday ending a three-day-long search that began on Friday after the first report came out.

It is not yet clear where the lions escaped from, however, Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency believe they are from Kruger.

Three lions, which have been on the loose in Mpumalanga since last week, have been recaptured near the Sabie Sand Nature Reserve and taken to the Kruger National Park.

This was confirmed by Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency manager Louw Steyn on Monday afternoon, concluding a three-day-long search for the wild cats that began on Friday.

Louw said the first official report of the lions being on the loose came on Friday prompting the agency's search.

He added the search was complicated over the weekend as the heavy rainfall affected visibility.

The communities of Belfast and Huttington in Bushbuckridge ( Mpumalanga Province ) are requested to beware of three male lions in the vicinity of Saringwa farms, Elephant Points road, Lisbon and Huttington road. pic.twitter.com/D05wamqmpP — Mpumalanga (@MpumalangaPost) November 12, 2022

However, the searchers continued their work on Monday, yielding results on the same day.

Louw said residents aided the searchers by reporting on the lions' tracks.

READ | New team of rangers to patrol Table Mountain amid increase in crime

The three lions were eventually found in thick bush near Sabi Sand, he added.

"It's impossible to know where they escaped from, but they are definitely from Kruger Park."

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla told News24 prior to the discovery they were also involved in the search.

While they do not know where the three lions escaped from, Phaahla said: "Yesterday [Sunday], we looked for them the whole day, and there was no sighting of them, but people could hear them roaring at night. They are not mobile during the day."