Lions on the loose! KZN residents on high alert as search continues

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife officials are still searching for lions believed to have escaped from the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park.

Spokesperson Musa Mntambo said there were no human attacks or death reports. They had received reports of cow carcasses being found.

Mntambo told News24 that residents from Ulundi were on high alert and informed Ezemvelo about their sightings of lions. He said the animals had not been recaptured.

He also said it was unclear how many escaped from the park.



"One lion had been missing for a while, but today, residents informed us about two more sightings. We were only aware of one," said Mntambo.

KZN Wildlife Conservation Board Chair appeals to HiP Community structures to support Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife in resolving the issues of animal escape which results in the loss of community livestock. The Chairperson will be visiting the iMfolozi river crossing used by two rhinos pic.twitter.com/pIv6lAeSf4 — EZEMVELO KZNWildlife (@EZEMVELOKZNWild) August 16, 2022

He said the lions likely escaped through an opening in the fence.

"There is an opening at the fence caused by illegal soil mining. We suspect that the lions managed to escape through a hole in that fence," said Mntambo.

The KZN Wildlife conservation board met last week to discuss the impact of animal escapes on community livestock after two rhinos escaped from the same reserve.



