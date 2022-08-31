47m ago

Lions on the loose! KZN residents on high alert as search continues

Cebelihle Bhengu
KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife spokesperson says it is unclear how many lions escaped from the Hluhluwe reserve.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife officials are still searching for lions believed to have escaped from the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park.

Spokesperson Musa Mntambo said there were no human attacks or death reports. They had received reports of cow carcasses being found.

Mntambo told News24 that residents from Ulundi were on high alert and informed Ezemvelo about their sightings of lions. He said the animals had not been recaptured. 

He also said it was unclear how many escaped from the park.

"One lion had been missing for a while, but today, residents informed us about two more sightings. We were only aware of one," said Mntambo. 

He said the lions likely escaped through an opening in the fence.

"There is an opening at the fence caused by illegal soil mining. We suspect that the lions managed to escape through a hole in that fence," said Mntambo.

The KZN Wildlife conservation board met last week to discuss the impact of animal escapes on community livestock after two rhinos escaped from the same reserve. 


Read more on:
kzn ezemvelo wildlifekwazulu-nataldurbangreen
