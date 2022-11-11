1h ago

Lions rescued from Gauteng breeding facility find new home in Eastern Cape sanctuary

Cebelihle Bhengu
Sandile, a male lion, gets released at Lions Rock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem as part of 10 lions rescued from inappropriate conditions by Four Paws outside Johannesburg.
Sandile, a male lion, gets released at Lions Rock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem as part of 10 lions rescued from inappropriate conditions by Four Paws outside Johannesburg.
Supplied
  • Lions Rock Big Cat Sanctuary in the Eastern Cape is the new home of 10 lions that were rescued from a breeding facility in Gauteng.
  • The ten lions, part of 15 that were rescued, were transported on Thursday. 
  • The other five were sent to another facility.

Lions that were rescued from a breeding facility in Gauteng have found a new home at Lions Rock Big Cat Sanctuary in the Eastern Cape. 

The big cats, named the Golden Pride, are part of 15 lions that were rescued from the breeding facility. They were released on Thursday morning.

The three males are Kali, Rudo, and Sandile, and the seven females are Kimi, Dandi, Sarafina, Sihle, Zuri, Zendaya and Khaya.

The remaining five have been sent to another facility.

Fiona Miles, the director of the sanctuary's parent company, Four Paws, said the female lions received contraceptive implants. The facility will not breed or trade the cats for profit. 

Miles said:

These cases show how difficult it is to monitor compliance in the captive lion breeding industry and how urgent it is to bring an end to breeding facilities such as these. It is commendable that South Africa has taken the first steps to commit to phasing out of the captive lion breeding industry as we know it. We are hopeful that establishing the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's Lion Task Team will be the next step in creating a concrete process to end the captive breeding of lions.

Miles said the animals would have been euthanised had authorities been unable to find them a home.

She said the breeding facility was not closed due to other attractions, but that it would lose its permit to keep the lions.

"By relocating the Golden Pride, we are one step closer to #BreakTheViciousCycle of big cat exploitation. Our recent public opinion survey demonstrates that 81% of the polled respondents prefer to see big cats in the wild instead of in captivity and believe these animals should not be traded for profit or bred for commercial purposes," Miles added.


