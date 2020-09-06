1h ago

Liqui Fruit batch recalled after glass particles found in juice

Nicole McCain
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • A recall of a batch of Liqui Fruit red grape juice cans was underway after glass particles were found in the product.
  • Consumers have been requested to return the specific batch to their retailer and to avoid consuming it.
  • Pioneer Foods has said it was investigating the cause and extent of the issue.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of a batch of Liqui Fruit juice after glass particles were found in the product.

"Pioneer Foods informed the NCC of its intention to recall a batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape Still 330ml can," the commission said in a statement.

According to Acting Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza, the organisation had not received a full notification in terms of the product safety recall guidelines as Pioneer Foods was still conducting an investigation into the extent of the issue.

"The information we have is that there are glass particles found in the product and this poses a health risk to consumers if consumed. We urge consumers who bought this product to stop consuming it immediately and return it back to the retailer of purchase for a full refund," Mabuza said.

According to a statement on Pioneer Foods' website, an investigation was underway to establish the cause and extent of the glass particles in the product.

"The investigation as to the root cause and extent of the issue is underway but as a precautionary measure, we are conducting a product recall of a particular single batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans," the statement read.

The cans affected by the recall can be identified by the following details:

  • Pioneer Foods Product Code: 27327
  • Outer case Barcode: 6001240225615
  • Shrink pack Barcode: 6001240225608 
  • Single Unit Barcode: 6001240225592 – (printed on side of can)
  • With the specific date coding BB 01.04.2021 C TIME and BB 02.04.2021 C TIME 

All other products were not affected, said Pioneer Foods.

Mabuza said once the official notice had been received, the NCC will monitor the recall of the product.

