Liquidators claim Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena is hiding assets as he faces sequestration bid

Tumi Mokwena is accused of hiding assets in an ongoing liquidation case.

It's alleged Mokwena transferred money from his law firm's trust account to other accounts illegally.

Mokwena is also facing an application seeking to disbar him from practising as a lawyer.

Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena is facing an application for sequestration after two liquidators discovered he has allegedly been concealing and alienating assets of his law firm to the detriment of its creditors.



The application - brought by liquidators Adriaan van Rooyen and Shirley Motimele - comes after his law firm, Tumi Mokwena Incorporated (TMI), was liquidated through a court order in 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, Mokwena unsuccessfully attempted to rescind and appeal the liquidation order.

In court papers, the liquidators said Mokwena founded Dikwenanyana Trust, of which he is also a trustee together with his mother and his erstwhile assistant Desire Chuene (neé Duvenhage).

"From the financial investigations, it appears that most of the TMI trust funds were irregularly transferred either directly from the trust account to Mokwena and Dikwenanyana.

"What truly transpired was that TMI was abused as a vehicle through which the respondent (Mokwena) misappropriated TMI trust funds and apparently defrauded innocent third parties and members of the public amounting to millions of rands," the liquidators alleged.



They also said they found - through their investigations - that Mokwena allegedly removed assets from TMI's erstwhile premises to an unknown location.

"The respondent is in the process of concealing and/or alienating assets - both of his own, as well as assets that belong to TMI.

"The applicants have a reasonable apprehension that the respondent is concealing his and/or TMI's assets in Dikwenanyana Trust to the detriment of the creditors," they said.

Mokwena has since filed a notice to oppose the case. However, he still has to file opposing court papers.

The case will be heard in the Polokwane High Court at a date still to be set.

He also faces a separate application by the Legal Practice Council for him to barred from practising as an attorney. That case will also be heard in the Polokwane High Court on 25 February 2022.