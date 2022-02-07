46m ago

add bookmark

Liquidators claim Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena is hiding assets as he faces sequestration bid

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tumi Mokoena.
Tumi Mokoena.
Joshua Sebola
  • Tumi Mokwena is accused of hiding assets in an ongoing liquidation case.
  • It's alleged Mokwena transferred money from his law firm's trust account to other accounts illegally.
  • Mokwena is also facing an application seeking to disbar him from practising as a lawyer.

Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena is facing an application for sequestration after two liquidators discovered he has allegedly been concealing and alienating assets of his law firm to the detriment of its creditors.

The application - brought by liquidators Adriaan van Rooyen and Shirley Motimele - comes after his law firm, Tumi Mokwena Incorporated (TMI), was liquidated through a court order in 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, Mokwena unsuccessfully attempted to rescind and appeal the liquidation order.

In court papers, the liquidators said Mokwena founded Dikwenanyana Trust, of which he is also a trustee together with his mother and his erstwhile assistant Desire Chuene (neé Duvenhage).

"From the financial investigations, it appears that most of the TMI trust funds were irregularly transferred either directly from the trust account to Mokwena and Dikwenanyana.

READ | SCA dismisses Mkhwebane's 'SARS rogue unit' reconsideration application

"What truly transpired was that TMI was abused as a vehicle through which the respondent (Mokwena) misappropriated TMI trust funds and apparently defrauded innocent third parties and members of the public amounting to millions of rands," the liquidators alleged.

They also said they found - through their investigations - that Mokwena allegedly removed assets from TMI's erstwhile premises to an unknown location.

"The respondent is in the process of concealing and/or alienating assets - both of his own, as well as assets that belong to TMI.

"The applicants have a reasonable apprehension that the respondent is concealing his and/or TMI's assets in Dikwenanyana Trust to the detriment of the creditors," they said.

Mokwena has since filed a notice to oppose the case. However, he still has to file opposing court papers.

The case will be heard in the Polokwane High Court at a date still to be set.

He also faces a separate application by the Legal Practice Council for him to barred from practising as an attorney. That case will also be heard in the Polokwane High Court on 25 February 2022.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tumi mokwenapolokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
2% - 60 votes
SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya
12% - 305 votes
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
9% - 242 votes
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
77% - 2024 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.51
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,814.68
+0.4%
Silver
22.91
+1.7%
Palladium
2,253.50
-1.5%
Platinum
1,021.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
69,198
+0.8%
All Share
75,680
+0.6%
Resource 10
76,924
+1.6%
Industrial 25
93,754
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,512
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo