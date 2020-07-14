40m ago

LIST | 13 KZN driver's licence offices closed due to Covid-19

Kaveel Singh
Arrive Alive
  • 13 KZN driving licence testing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19.
  • The buildings are being deep-cleaned while infected staff have gone into isolation.
  • Health workers have been brought in to assist screening and testing.

Thirteen KwaZulu-Natal driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) have been affected by Covid-19 outbreaks and have temporarily shut down until further notice, the provincial transport department said on Tuesday.

"As a precautionary measure, all services have been suspended with immediate effect and infected staff members have since gone into self-isolation and will follow all the necessary Covid-19 protocols," department spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

She added that all affected buildings were being deep-cleaned and "thoroughly disinfected as part of infection prevention and control".

READ | Four police stations closed due to Covid-19

"The department as well as the affected municipalities will update the public once operations resume at each branch."

The affected centres

- Eshowe (Municipal)

- Vryheid (Municipal

- Howick (Municipal)

- Mooi River (Municipal)

- Underberg -KwaSani (Municipal)

- Hlabisa (Municipal)

- Richmond (Municipal)

- Utrecht (Municipal)

- Nongoma (Municipal)

- Newcastle RTI (Provincial)

- Rossburgh RTI (Provincial)

- Pinetown RTI (Provincial)

- Mkondeni RTI (Provincial)

Silisana said health workers were alerted and "necessary precautionary measures have been put in place for the rest of the staff members for assessment and screening to ensure a safe environment for all".

"Out of the 13 DLTCs that have been temporarily closed, nine are run by various local municipalities, while four are run by the provincial department of transport."

Resume

Sisilana said that once given the green light to resume operations by Occupational Health and Safety teams, all services rendered by the affected DLTCs would resume.

"Members of the public will be advised accordingly."

ALSO READ | Sadtu says schools should close until Covid-19 peak passes

She said those whose learner and driving licence tests that have been impacted by the closures will be contacted to arrange alternative test dates at no additional cost.

"Members of the public and car dealerships are urged to use other DLTCs and Registering Authorities that have not been affected. This is in addition to more than 39 post offices and municipalities operating as registering authorities."

She added: "Members of the public are also urged not to panic as there is the 90-days grace window period approved by the Minister of Transport for the renewal of licences that have expired."

