LIST | Covid-19: 13 private hospitals to vaccinate healthcare workers

Tammy Petersen
There are 13 private hospitals that will vaccinate health staff.
There are 13 private hospitals that will vaccinate health staff.
  • Thirteen private hospitals will form part of the expansion of the vaccine rollout sites for healthcare workers countrywide.
  • Among the considerations in the selection were the number of Covid-19 cases treated to date, their proximity to research and other healthcare facilities within their catchment areas and geographic spread.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said more than 67 000 health workers have already been vaccinated.

Thirteen private hospitals will form part of the expansion of the vaccine rollout sites for the country's healthcare workers.

According to the Hospital Association of SA, on behalf of the B4SA Hospital Workstream, among the considerations in the selection of the private hospital sites were the number of Covid-19 cases treated to date, their proximity to research and other healthcare facilities within their catchment areas, and to enable as wide a geographic spread of the vaccine rollout as possible with the limited number of vaccine doses available.

"At each site, the national Department of Health requires that facilities first vaccinate their own workers at risk and those of the selected limited hospitals identified in their catchment areas," the association said in a statement.

"Gatekeeping will be a key measure to ensure an efficient rollout and to protect the principle of risk stratification."

The 13 hospitals are Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital, Gatesville Medical Centre, Life Cosmos, Life Peglerae, Life Rosepark, Life St Dominics, Mediclinic Nelspruit, Mediclinic Upington, Mediclinic Limpopo, Netcare Greenacres, Netcare Milpark, Netcare Pholoso and Netcare St Augustine's.

Required

"Healthcare workers will receive an SMS that will direct them to the Sisonke website where they will be required to provide the necessary consent to receive a vaccine, whereafter an appointment will be scheduled at the identified vaccination site," the association said.

A token or voucher will then be issued, which the healthcare worker will have to produce upon arrival, together with an ID and proof of health facility employment or Health Professional Statutory Council registration.

"Each site will also have a pre-populated list of risk-stratified healthcare workers by hospital selected to participate next week to ensure they match people arriving with vouchers to be vaccinated."

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said more than 67 000 health workers have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in less than two weeks.

Once they have all been vaccinated, a second phase for the elderly, people with comorbidities, essential workers and those living or working in institutional settings would begin in late April or early May.

