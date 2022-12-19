1h ago

add bookmark

LIST | These are SA's busiest roads and tolls as holidaymakers head to coastal cities

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The N3 is the busiest road in the country, and even more so during the festive season. File photo.
The N3 is the busiest road in the country, and even more so during the festive season. File photo.
KZN EMS
  • Heavy traffic on the N3 has waned slightly since the long weekend as holidaymakers head to their destinations.
  • High traffic volumes are still being experienced on the province's roads.
  • There have been two reported incidents on the N3 on Monday which have not stopped traffic.  

Traffic on the N3 has waned slightly since the start of the 16 December public holiday when holidaymakers set out on their festive holiday with a trip to the coast.

On Monday, the roads were still busy as motorist continued with their journey, departing from Gauteng to travel to KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape for their holidays.

The N3, one of the busiest roads in the country, was once again jam-packed.

The N3 Toll Concession registered peak traffic conditions on the N3 toll from Gauteng to the coast on Monday, recorded the following vehicle numbers between 13:00 and 14:00:

  • De Hoek: 518 vehicles going north and 546 going south (towards Durban);
  • Wilge: 488 vehicles going north and 534 going south;
  • Tugela: 550 vehicles going north and 682 going south; and
  • Mooi: 934 vehicles going north and 915 going south.

By 11:00, the N3 Toll Concession reported a crash involving three trucks going south between Harrismith and Montrose with traffic being obstructed in the left lane.

Minutes later a truck left the road on the N4 north, Johannesburg bound, near Lions River, although minimal disruptions were reported to traffic flow while a recovery was in progress.

Despite the incident, the road has been relatively quiet.

The operations and maintenance manager for the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) Northern Region, Madoda Mthembu, said motorist should expect a dramatic increase on the roads, especially after the country was restrained for the past two years because of Covid-19.

"Now, people are free from all restrictions to tourist destinations."

Mthembu added Sanral had prepared for the large volumes of traffic expected on the road, especially the networks going to the coast, Durban, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

These are the busiest roads:
  • The N3 between Gauteng and Durban.
  • The N4 between Pretoria to the east to Mozambique.
  • The N4 west between Pretoria and Rustenburg to the Botswana border.
  • The N1 North between Gauteng and Limpopo.

He said maintenance on the roads began in the dry season, from May to July, for the roads to be ready for the festive season.

"We employ maintenance service providers daily to keep the networks safe. Some of these roads are reaching the end of their design life, but service providers act on potholes quickly.

"We prepare as much as possible to maintain roads for this time. Maintenance normally happens during the dry season from May to July, when we see pockets of the network being repaired in anticipation of this season.  

"So, we're not caught with our pants down during the rainy season, but we continually assess the roads. None of the major roads has been affected by the [heavy] rains so far."

READ | Traffic officials across the country brace for busy roads as festive season kicks off

Mthembu said drivers should follow Sanral's social media accounts for statements, "especially sinkholes" appearing on the road.

Sanral was busy with projects to commence next year, which would run into 2024, as "some national roads are showing strain", Mthembu said.

"In the last few years, we've seen exponential growth in especially heavy vehicles. The N3 is the busiest road in the country, and the construction between Pietermaritzburg to Durban adds salt to the wounds."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanraltraffictourism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
52% - 1147 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 44 votes
It makes no difference
46% - 996 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.29
+1.9%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.34
+1.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
+1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.9%
Gold
1,790.69
-0.3%
Silver
23.09
-0.6%
Palladium
1,715.04
+0.7%
Platinum
992.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
67,404
+0.8%
All Share
73,519
+0.7%
Resource 10
70,862
-0.0%
Industrial 25
91,004
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,719
+3.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

12h ago

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo