LIST | These are SA's busiest roads and tolls as holidaymakers head to coastal cities

Heavy traffic on the N3 has waned slightly since the long weekend as holidaymakers head to their destinations.

High traffic volumes are still being experienced on the province's roads.

There have been two reported incidents on the N3 on Monday which have not stopped traffic.

Traffic on the N3 has waned slightly since the start of the 16 December public holiday when holidaymakers set out on their festive holiday with a trip to the coast.

On Monday, the roads were still busy as motorist continued with their journey, departing from Gauteng to travel to KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape for their holidays.

The N3, one of the busiest roads in the country, was once again jam-packed.

The N3 Toll Concession registered peak traffic conditions on the N3 toll from Gauteng to the coast on Monday, recorded the following vehicle numbers between 13:00 and 14:00:

De Hoek: 518 vehicles going north and 546 going south (towards Durban);

Wilge: 488 vehicles going north and 534 going south;

Tugela: 550 vehicles going north and 682 going south; and

Mooi: 934 vehicles going north and 915 going south.

By 11:00, the N3 Toll Concession reported a crash involving three trucks going south between Harrismith and Montrose with traffic being obstructed in the left lane.

Minutes later a truck left the road on the N4 north, Johannesburg bound, near Lions River, although minimal disruptions were reported to traffic flow while a recovery was in progress.

Despite the incident, the road has been relatively quiet.

05h00 19/12 #N3Weather: Partly cloudy conditions along the #N3TollRoute from Cedara I/C 96 towards #TugelaPlaza. Misty at #VanReenenPass with poor visibility. Cloudy from Harrismith to Heidelberg South I/C 59. Please drive safely and take care. pic.twitter.com/1HKbmLJvMp — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 19, 2022

The operations and maintenance manager for the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) Northern Region, Madoda Mthembu, said motorist should expect a dramatic increase on the roads, especially after the country was restrained for the past two years because of Covid-19.



"Now, people are free from all restrictions to tourist destinations."

Mthembu added Sanral had prepared for the large volumes of traffic expected on the road, especially the networks going to the coast, Durban, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

These are the busiest roads: The N3 between Gauteng and Durban.

The N4 between Pretoria to the east to Mozambique.

The N4 west between Pretoria and Rustenburg to the Botswana border.

The N1 North between Gauteng and Limpopo.

He said maintenance on the roads began in the dry season, from May to July, for the roads to be ready for the festive season.

"We employ maintenance service providers daily to keep the networks safe. Some of these roads are reaching the end of their design life, but service providers act on potholes quickly.

"We prepare as much as possible to maintain roads for this time. Maintenance normally happens during the dry season from May to July, when we see pockets of the network being repaired in anticipation of this season.

"So, we're not caught with our pants down during the rainy season, but we continually assess the roads. None of the major roads has been affected by the [heavy] rains so far."

READ | Traffic officials across the country brace for busy roads as festive season kicks off



Mthembu said drivers should follow Sanral's social media accounts for statements, "especially sinkholes" appearing on the road.

Sanral was busy with projects to commence next year, which would run into 2024, as "some national roads are showing strain", Mthembu said.

"In the last few years, we've seen exponential growth in especially heavy vehicles. The N3 is the busiest road in the country, and the construction between Pietermaritzburg to Durban adds salt to the wounds."