Emergency services on alert as heavy rains hit KwaZulu-Natal - just weeks after devastating floods

Less than two months after floods battered KwaZulu-Natal, causing hundreds of millions of rands worth of damage, residents of the province have once again been warned to be on alert as rain continues to fall.

Disaster and emergency service officers are on high alert in Durban after the South African Weather Service issued a Level 10 weather warning due to heavy rains.

It is the highest weather warning possible.

The eThekwini Municipality has advised that the following roads will be closed as a precaution.

Motorists are warned not to use the M7 due to mudslides and moving water across the roadway.

Only the right lane is open going towards the M4 south bound leaving Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment), all other lanes are flooded.

Only one lane is open in the vicinity of the old airport.

Avoid uMngeni Road as it is flooded.

Tara Road and Quality Street in the South Durban Basin are flooded.

Verulam Shari Road bridge in Everest Heights and bridges over Mountbatten and Varsity Drive on the M19 are flooding.

Avoid Florence Masing Road behind Unisa.

Avoid the N3 towards the CBD as there is lots of water.

Avoid Cope Road, on the lower end of Alpine Road off Sydenham.

READ | KZN saw eight new rain records on 12 April, with Margate doubling a high set 25 years ago



The municipality said water levels on the roads and rivers are expected to rise and has cautioned residents to take note of the below:

Isipingo onramp northbound water is high on the left lane.

Southbound onramp at the airport water is high on the left side.

Water is also high just before Platt Drive robots on the left.

Water is also high at the transit camp.

The municipality further warned motorists to drive carefully on the South Coast Road joining Blamey Road westbound to Montclair as there is a significant amount of water on the road.

WATCH | 70-year-old Hindu temple destroyed in heavy KZN storms

There is water and mud on the M7 in both directions between the N3 and Hans Detman while water is filling up in Caversham Road where a temporary repair was made.

Stapleton and Eden roads in Pinetown have flooded, along with the Stapleton Road off ramp from the M13 so motorists are also urged to be careful.



Residents are further urged to exercise caution and adhere to the following:

Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, stream and rivers - Do not drive over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly and the ground is not visible - Evacuate flooded areas immediately.

Disconnect electrical appliances if your house has flooded.

Stay away from powerlines and electrical wires.

Keep your cellphone in close proximity and have emergency numbers at hand.

Disaster and Emergency Services can be contacted on 031 361 0000.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

