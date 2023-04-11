LIST | These areas in Tshwane may face yet another night without electricity

Residents in large parts of northern and eastern Pretoria are without power after seven powerlines collapsed on the N4 east.

Tshwane's spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the City had lost 300 megawatts of power following the vandalism incident.

Bokaba said the estimated restoration time was not available yet.

Large numbers of Tshwane residents remain without power after seven powerlines collapsed on the N4 highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps on Sunday.

The City of Tshwane's spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the powerlines fell on the N4 freeway on Sunday at around 21:00, resulting in a power outage affecting large parts of northern and eastern Pretoria.

"This incident led to the closure of the N4 eastbound freeway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten on- and off-ramps," said Bokaba.

Bokaba said an assessment by the energy and electricity department team found that at least seven powerline structures had collapsed and were severely damaged.

"Further investigations have revealed that about three pylons were vandalised, which caused the powerlines to collapse and fall on the road, leading to the closure of the freeway."

Bokaba said the City had lost 300 megawatts of power due to the vandalism incident.

Areas that are currently without power are:

Baviaanspoort Prison

Boschkop

Bultfontein

Derdepoort (Zambezi Manor)

Doornpoort

Eersterust

East Lynne

Garsfontein

Glenway Estate

Grootvlei East & West

Honingnestkrans

Kameeldrift

Kilner Park

Koedoespoort

Leeuwfontein

Mamelodi

Montana

Montana Park

Montana Gardens

Môregloed

Pretoriuspark

Pumulani

Roodepark

Rooiwal

Sable Hills

Silver Lakes

Silverton

Sinoville

Vastfontein Extension

Waltloo

Waterval

Waverley

Woodhill

Woodlands

Zeekoegat

Bergtuin

Koedoespoort Industrial

Weavind Park

Jan Niemand Park

Pyramid

Haaakdoorfontein

Lusthof

Areas with power successfully restored:

Die Hoewes

Equestris

Faerie Glen

Hazeldean

Lombardy Estate

Lombardy Meander

Lyttleton

Mooikloof

Moreleta Park

Olympus

Paramount Estates

Pretorious Ext 40

Shere

Silver Lakes

Six Lakes

The Wilds

Tygervalley

Willow Acres

Woodlands Boulevard

Zwavelpoort

"The estimated time for restoration for the outstanding areas is not available yet. The City will keep its consumers updated on developments and apologises for the inconvenience caused," said Bokaba.

A resident from Montana said the power outage had impacted her family, with some relatives unable to work from home.

"The power outage is affecting our network connectivity. My parents work from home but can't work from home because of the network. My dad, especially, had to go elsewhere to get a connection to work. There's no network available at all," she said.

A Lyttleton resident told News24 that the area had been left without power since Sunday evening and only returned on Monday afternoon. She added that the Netcare Unitas Hospital was also left without power during the outage.

Bokaba said they were prioritising the Pumulani substation, which feeds Mamelodi and other areas still out.

"If need be, we may be forced to implement rotational load shedding in the areas that are still outstanding. Consumers are advised that some areas that have been restored may experience a possible trip," he said.

Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa visited the site of the collapse on Tuesday afternoon and met officials from the City of Tshwane.