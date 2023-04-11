30m ago

Share

LIST | These areas in Tshwane may face yet another night without electricity

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Residents in large parts of northern and eastern Pretoria are without power after seven powerlines collapsed on the N4 east.
  • Tshwane's spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the City had lost 300 megawatts of power following the vandalism incident.
  • Bokaba said the estimated restoration time was not available yet.

Large numbers of Tshwane residents remain without power after seven powerlines collapsed on the N4 highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps on Sunday.

The City of Tshwane's spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the powerlines fell on the N4 freeway on Sunday at around 21:00, resulting in a power outage affecting large parts of northern and eastern Pretoria.

"This incident led to the closure of the N4 eastbound freeway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten on- and off-ramps," said Bokaba.  

Bokaba said an assessment by the energy and electricity department team found that at least seven powerline structures had collapsed and were severely damaged.

"Further investigations have revealed that about three pylons were vandalised, which caused the powerlines to collapse and fall on the road, leading to the closure of the freeway."

Bokaba said the City had lost 300 megawatts of power due to the vandalism incident.

Areas that are currently without power are:

  • Baviaanspoort Prison
  • Boschkop
  • Bultfontein
  • Derdepoort (Zambezi Manor)
  • Doornpoort
  • Eersterust
  • East Lynne
  • Garsfontein
  • Glenway Estate
  • Grootvlei East & West
  • Honingnestkrans 
  • Kameeldrift
  • Kilner Park
  • Koedoespoort
  • Leeuwfontein
  • Mamelodi
  • Montana
  • Montana Park
  • Montana Gardens
  • Môregloed
  • Pretoriuspark
  • Pumulani
  • Roodepark
  • Rooiwal
  • Sable Hills
  • Silver Lakes
  • Silverton
  • Sinoville
  • Vastfontein Extension
  • Waltloo
  • Waterval
  • Waverley
  • Woodhill
  • Woodlands
  • Zeekoegat
  • Bergtuin
  • Koedoespoort Industrial
  • Weavind Park
  • Jan Niemand Park
  • Pyramid
  • Haaakdoorfontein
  • Lusthof

Areas with power successfully restored:

  • Die Hoewes
  • Equestris
  • Faerie Glen
  • Hazeldean
  • Lombardy Estate
  • Lombardy Meander
  • Lyttleton
  • Mooikloof
  • Moreleta Park
  • Olympus
  • Paramount Estates
  • Pretorious Ext 40
  • Shere
  • Silver Lakes
  • Six Lakes
  • The Wilds
  • Tygervalley
  • Willow Acres
  • Woodlands Boulevard
  • Zwavelpoort

"The estimated time for restoration for the outstanding areas is not available yet. The City will keep its consumers updated on developments and apologises for the inconvenience caused," said Bokaba.

A resident from Montana said the power outage had impacted her family, with some relatives unable to work from home.

"The power outage is affecting our network connectivity. My parents work from home but can't work from home because of the network. My dad, especially, had to go elsewhere to get a connection to work. There's no network available at all," she said.  

READ | 'Strong indications that criminality played a role here': Tshwane pylon collapse linked to vandalism

A Lyttleton resident told News24 that the area had been left without power since Sunday evening and only returned on Monday afternoon. She added that the Netcare Unitas Hospital was also left without power during the outage.  

Bokaba said they were prioritising the Pumulani substation, which feeds Mamelodi and other areas still out.

"If need be, we may be forced to implement rotational load shedding in the areas that are still outstanding. Consumers are advised that some areas that have been restored may experience a possible trip," he said.

Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa visited the site of the collapse on Tuesday afternoon and met officials from the City of Tshwane.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of tshwanepretoriagautengservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the Dalai Lama's apology after a viral video showing him asking a boy to suck his tongue?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The situation has been blown out of proportion
28% - 405 votes
World leaders must condemn his behaviour
17% - 249 votes
He should step down as the Tibetan spiritual leader
55% - 790 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.79
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.03
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Platinum
1,000.63
-0.4%
Palladium
1,460.17
+2.0%
Gold
2,003.10
+0.6%
Silver
25.08
+0.8%
Brent Crude
84.18
-1.1%
Top 40
72,253
+1.2%
All Share
77,991
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,750
+3.3%
Industrial 25
103,461
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,866
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

5h ago

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

10h ago

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo