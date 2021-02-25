1h ago

add bookmark

LISTEN | How to pronounce Eastern Cape's new names - and why East London won't be joining the party ... yet

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A shot of the formerly Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha.
A shot of the formerly Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha.
Getty Images
  • East London will not be renamed Ku Gompo because that proposed name has already been rejected by the South African Geographical Names Council.
  • The council advises Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on new geographical names as well as the changing of existing names. 
  • The reason for rejecting the new name is because there is a township in East London which bears a similar name. 

East London will not be renamed Ku Gompo.

That proposed name for the Eastern Cape coastal town was thrown out by the South African Geographical Names Council.

The council advises Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on new geographical names as well as the changing of existing names.  

The reason for rejecting the name was that there is already a place with a similar name - Gompo. It is one of East London's oldest townships.

READ | Port Elizabeth, and two SA airports, have been renamed

This was confirmed by the Eastern Cape's provincial Geographical Names Committee deputy chairperson, Zukile Jodwana, to News24 on Thursday.

Jodwana formed part of the committee that submitted the proposed name to the national council following public hearings in East London.

Name

This comes after the nation woke up to media reports that East London's new name, Ku Gompo, is awaiting Mthethwa's signature.

The Daily Dispatch attributed this to Eastern Cape Arts and Culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye.

But, on Thursday, Jodwana dismissed this, adding that duplication of names is outlawed and the name Ku Gompo was rejected on the basis that it was a duplication.

The naming of towns and landmarks is in the spotlight after Mthethwa gazetted the approval of new names for seven Eastern Cape towns and two airports.

The full name changes are as follows:

  • Port Elizabeth Airport – King Dawid Stuurman
  • Port Elizabeth City – Gqeberha
  • East London Airport – King Phalo Airport
  • King William’s Town – Qonce
  • Uitenhage – Kariega
  • Maclear – Nqanqarhu
  • Katkop – Ngqayi
  • Mfabantu – Khohlombeni
  • Berlin – Ntabozuko

Mthethwa further approved changes to 10 existing names and corrections to the spelling of four places.

The EFF welcomed the changing of the new names, describing the move as part of decolonisation and the bigger struggle to transform South Africa into a demographically representative and democratic country.

But the DA promised to demand transparency from Mthethwa and to understand whether opposing submissions were taken into consideration before he gazetted the names.

READ | DA slams govt's Eastern Cape name changes

The DA MP Veronica van Dyk said the ANC government had gone too far.

Jodwana said: "There was a process relating to East London and there was a proposal which, as a committee in the province, made a recommendation to the council, but that name was held back and not sent to the minister because there is still a little bit of research that needs to be done as it pertains to the area which was raised by the council.

"The name formed part of the processes that led to the East London Airport and King William's Town to be renamed. The council still needs to relook into a number of things pertaining to that name and one is that there is a principle that says no duplication, meaning that you can't name two features using the same name - that particular name [Ku Gompo] was red-flagged because there is a suburb known as Gompo in East London."   

Jodwana said the provincial committee had argued for the name, hoping the national council would reconsider its decision.

"Our argument was that those were two different features - one feature is a city, which is a collection of a number of features within that geographical space, and then Gompo is a specific feature, which is a human settlement area."

Jodwana said lot of research needed to be done - and findings of that research will determine if the name can be taken back to the council for consideration.

Informed about the new developments, MEC Nkomonye said: 

"As far as I know, the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee concluded its work, where it held [a] public hearing and the name 'Gompo' was recommended. It was then submitted to the national Geographical Names Council. That work then becomes independent of the province. We will await a formal communication from the national Geographical Names Council if there are any disputes with the name."

About the newly-gazetted names, Jodwana said it would take up to 12 months before the country could see signs bearing the new names.   

Mthethwa's spokesperson, Masechaba Ndlovu Khumalo, failed to respond to News24's questions.

Buffalo City metro mayor Xola Pakati welcomed the name changes for both East London Airport and King William's Town.

"The name changes represent a culmination of a representative process, where residents of the City expressed their opinion on the names. We can only welcome the outcome of that process, which continues to indicate the maturity of our democratic system.

"Naming of places is essential for identity and belonging for the general citizens of the metro, and we are confident that the new names will better affirm our identity as an African City, thus improving our unique positioning, even in the tourism market," he said.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancport elizabetheastern cape
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 2084 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1550 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.85
(-2.56)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-2.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(-2.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-2.23)
Gold
1772.35
(-1.71)
Silver
27.67
(-0.93)
Platinum
1237.00
(-1.94)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2474.00
(+1.37)
All Share
67516.60
(+1.99)
Top 40
62090.46
(+2.21)
Financial 15
12358.55
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86777.70
(+0.26)
Resource 10
70469.10
(+5.60)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo