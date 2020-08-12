LISTEN | 'News is not free. Nothing is free' - Adriaan Basson on The Money Show

It's time newsrooms start looking after themselves, instead of making money for technology companies, says News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.

Basson made the comments to The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield in an interview about the launch of News24's subscription service.

More and more newsrooms are turning to readers to support journalism by becoming paid subscribers.

Newsrooms in South Africa have reached a point where they have to stop making money for tech behemoths, like Google and Facebook, and start taking care of themselves.



This is according to Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24, which on the weekend launched a subscription service that includes exclusive investigative journalism, opinion and analysis, in addition to the regular up-to-the-minute news, which remains free to read.

In an interview with The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield, Basson said he found it encouraging to be able to turn to News24's readers and to ask them to stand up for journalism and democracy in South Africa.

"It had to happen at some point," said Basson. "News is not free. Nothing is free."

Subscribe | Enjoy our news? Sign up for our premium offerings

"We reached a point where we had to be honest with ourselves as an industry, where we had to look in the mirror and at what's happening globally in the media industry, with the decimation of newsrooms because of the changing behaviour of advertising spend to the big technical giants."

Free

Basson said he accepts that not everyone will become a subscriber and not everyone in South Africa can subscribe for financial reasons. For this reason, the majority of News24's stories will still be free to read.

He added that there's also a big educational aspect to getting readers to pay for news. Research has shown that people use Facebook and Twitter to access news, even though neither employs any journalists.

"They don't have newsrooms. They don't send journalists to courtrooms and Parliament and to crime scenes. That's us. That's News24, Eyewitness News and TimesLive sending journalists out to the streets to report. They merely take our stories and present it to their readers. We've now reached a point where we must stop making money for them and start looking after ourselves."

News24's digital subscription costs R75 per month and includes investigative and in-depth journalism, opinion, analysis and podcasts, as well as journalism from City Press, YOU, Drum and True Love.

"We've seen incredible and motivating numbers over the past three days," said Basson.

"Most publishers in South Africa now have some kind of subscription or membership service. We're saying to our readers, look, you have to help us support democracy and you have to help us support our newsrooms."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.