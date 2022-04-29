'Little fighter' Zayaan, 6, has legs amputated after alleged drunk driver crashes into her







Zayaan Matthews is doing well in hospital, after an alleged drunk driver crashed into her.

The six-year-old was operated on at Red Cross Children's Hospital .

Her legs had to be amputated.

Zayaan Matthews had her legs amputated on Sunday after an alleged drunk driver crashed his car into her as she was about to go and play outside the family home in Duinefontein, Manenberg.



The six-year-old had both her legs amputated on Sunday after the crash.

The Matthews family said doctors at Red Cross Children's Hospital told them that the impact of the crash had resulted in Zayaan losing a lot of blood.

Her concerned father, Rashaad Matthews, said the family was still trying to come to terms with the fact that Zayaan would have to go through life without legs.



Matthews had been at the hospital every day since the incident, as he waits for his daughter to wake up.

"I haven't been able to tell her yet that she doesn't have legs anymore because when she wakes up and she sees me she is very happy. When she wakes up it's just 'daddy, daddy' and because she's more at ease when she sees me, I just haven't had the courage to break the news to her yet," a heartbroken Matthews admitted.

"I've missed that. I've missed her voice; [her] calling for me. Even though as a family we are finding ourselves in a difficult situation, Zayaan is the one holding us all together; she's healing me now," he said.

On Wednesday, the holes where her legs were amputated had to be closed, but she picked up an infection and the surgery could only go ahead on Thursday.

"We are grateful our daughter is alive, but a part of her is gone forever and she doesn't even know it yet."

Describing his daughter as a lovable "daddy's girl" who loved dancing and singing, Matthews said their entire family had been shattered by the ordeal.

The Matthews family has five children, and recently welcomed a set of twins into the world.

According to Matthews, his wife, Sadieka Johnson, had been devastated by the incident and was trying to come to terms with how her daughter's life had changed in the blink of an eye.

Matthews said:

I don't think my wife would've been able to handle seeing her in this state.

Zayaan's aunt, Faren Samuels, said the family had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for their "little fighter".

"We don't know what the future holds right now; our main focus is on Zayaan getting better and coming home to us all. Doctors are in constant contact with the parents providing updates on her health," said Samuels.

A 32-year-old man was arrested following the crash and had appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge or reckless and negligent driving.

