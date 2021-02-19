live

1h ago

LIVE | Ace Magashule, corruption co-accused in Free State asbestos case back in court

6m ago

Some ANC leaders came to Bloemfontein to support Magashule, including ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

 - Carien du Plessis

8m ago

9m ago

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Nthimotse Mokhesi due to issues with his medical certificate. His bail money reverts to the state.

 - Carien du Plessis

10m ago

The presiding judge removes his mask so that he can be heard clearly. He says the asbestos matter has been transferred to the Free State High Court for pre-trial proceedings on 11 August at 08.30.

Accused No 1's bail has been cancelled (he handed up a medical certificate). Accused numbers 2, 3, 7, 9 11, 12, 13 bail is extended. Accused numbers 14, 15, 16 bail is R50 000.

"You are all to appear at the Free State High Court," the judge concludes.

Proceedings adjourned.

 - Carien du Plessis

13m ago

Judge: "The matter in terms of Section 75, subsection 2 of the criminal procedures act 51 of 1977, is transferred to the Free State High Court for pre-trial proceedings on the 11th of August 2021..."

17m ago

Prosecutor asks for a postponement until 11 August. "Unfortunately, it's the only date that suits all involved".

 - Carien du Plessis

17m ago

The judge now addresses the legal representatives of all the accused in the matter, including that of Edwin Sodi and Ace Magashule.

20m ago

Prosecutor says the indictments were served in this unusual way for the sake of speeding up the case, otherwise it would have had to be postponed again.

 - Carien du Plessis

23m ago

One of the accused (Nthimotse Mokhesi) isn't in court to receive the indictment as he had an operation on Tuesday, and his document is handed to his legal representative who says he has power of attorney to receive the document.

 - Carien du Plessis

25m ago

State prosecutor recommends that the case be transferred to the High Court. He hands a stack of documents to a security officer to hand a copy of the indictment to each of the accused in court.

 - Carien du Plessis

27m ago

The prosecutor says the Diamond Trading director who was supposed to appear on behalf of the company was murdered and was replaced by another director to appear in court on behalf of the company going forward.

"These individuals are not charged as accused, they are merely representing the entities that are indeed charged with several counts, including fraud, money laundering, but I would from the state's side suggest that they get legal representation. I believe the one side has legal representation, but it is suggested that they be represented in the High Court."

 - Carien du Plessis

29m ago

The judge grants R50 000 bail to each of the three senior government officials arrested yesterday (Nozipho Belina Molikoe, Thabiso Makepe and Albertus Venter) and appearing in court today for the first time.

 - Carien du Plessis

31m ago

The presiding judge asks what Nozipho Belina Molikoe's monthly salary is. She states R19 000. It appears that the state has recommended that her bail be set at R50 000, but the presiding judge says he needs to know her salary to determine that.

Thabiso Makepe asked that his bail be set at R50 000 "but if it can be lower, that would be very much appreciated", he tells the presiding judge.

It appears that the state has also recommended R50 000 bail for Albertus Venter.

The prosecutor said the state is not opposed to the three new accused being released on bail.

 - Carien du Plessis

39m ago

The court is now hearing the bail applications of the three new accused added to the charge sheet today. They are former senior government officials Nozipho Belina Molikoe, Thabiso Makepe and Albertus Venter.

 - Carien du Plessis

47m ago

The presiding judge has entered the courtroom, and proceedings are now under way.

He expresses his concern about the number of people in the room, and the lack of social distancing, particularly in the public gallery.

59m ago

Magashule appears to be inside the courtroom, but not yet seated, still consulting with those around him.

Co-accused Edwin Sodi is also present.

1h ago

FOR SUBSCRIBERS

Charges against Magashule to increase when he appears in court again

 - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is back in court on Friday to face more than 21 charges of corruption and fraud.

 - He will be joined by several co-accused, including three senior government officials who were arrested on Thursday.

 - Supporters of Magashule, as well as former president Jacob Zuma, are likely to use this appearance to galvanise support.

READ FULL STORY

1h ago

3 senior government officials arrested over R255m asbestos project

 - The Hawks have arrested three more people in connection with the R255 million asbestos audit corruption case.

 - Captain Christopher Singo said the government officials were arrested on Thursday.

 - The allegations relate to the investigation into a contract to audit which houses in the Free State needed asbestos removed.

READ MORE

1h ago

FOR SUBSCRIBERS

Magashule must 'make things easy for ANC and step aside' - NEC meeting debates Ace's fate

"We humbly request that the ANC secretary-general make things easy for the ANC and step aside."

This was the plea heard in an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday, where the fate of party secretary-general Ace Magashule was hanging in balance.

News24 was reliably informed that at least three NEC members have called for Magashule to go, while a host of others have thrown their weight behind guidelines that would make it untenable for him to remain in his position.

Former intelligence minister Dipou Letsatsi-Duba is said to have been the most direct, saying the ANC could not ignore its integrity commission report of December that instructed Magashule to step aside, given that he was facing 21 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

READ FULL STORY
