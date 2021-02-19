LIVE | Ace Magashule, corruption co-accused in Free State asbestos case back in court

WATCH LIVE
(Courtesy of SABC)
6m ago
Some ANC leaders came to Bloemfontein to support Magashule, including ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus.
- Carien du Plessis
8m ago
9m ago
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Nthimotse Mokhesi due to issues with his medical certificate. His bail money reverts to the state.
- Carien du Plessis
10m ago
The presiding judge removes his mask so that he can be heard clearly. He says the asbestos matter has been transferred to the Free State High Court for pre-trial proceedings on 11 August at 08.30.
Accused No 1's bail has been cancelled (he handed up a medical certificate). Accused numbers 2, 3, 7, 9 11, 12, 13 bail is extended. Accused numbers 14, 15, 16 bail is R50 000.
"You are all to appear at the Free State High Court," the judge concludes.
Proceedings adjourned.
- Carien du Plessis
13m ago
17m ago
Prosecutor asks for a postponement until 11 August. "Unfortunately, it's the only date that suits all involved".
- Carien du Plessis
17m ago
The judge now addresses the legal representatives of all the accused in the matter, including that of Edwin Sodi and Ace Magashule.
20m ago
Prosecutor says the indictments were served in this unusual way for the sake of speeding up the case, otherwise it would have had to be postponed again.
- Carien du Plessis
23m ago
One of the accused (Nthimotse Mokhesi) isn't in court to receive the indictment as he had an operation on Tuesday, and his document is handed to his legal representative who says he has power of attorney to receive the document.
- Carien du Plessis
25m ago
State prosecutor recommends that the case be transferred to the High Court. He hands a stack of documents to a security officer to hand a copy of the indictment to each of the accused in court.
- Carien du Plessis
27m ago
The prosecutor says the Diamond Trading director who was supposed to appear on behalf of the company was murdered and was replaced by another director to appear in court on behalf of the company going forward.
"These individuals are not charged as accused, they are merely representing the entities that are indeed charged with several counts, including fraud, money laundering, but I would from the state's side suggest that they get legal representation. I believe the one side has legal representation, but it is suggested that they be represented in the High Court."
- Carien du Plessis
29m ago
The judge grants R50 000 bail to each of the three senior government officials arrested yesterday (Nozipho Belina Molikoe, Thabiso Makepe and Albertus Venter) and appearing in court today for the first time.
- Carien du Plessis
31m ago
The presiding judge asks what Nozipho Belina Molikoe's monthly salary is. She states R19 000. It appears that the state has recommended that her bail be set at R50 000, but the presiding judge says he needs to know her salary to determine that.
Thabiso Makepe asked that his bail be set at R50 000 "but if it can be lower, that would be very much appreciated", he tells the presiding judge.
It appears that the state has also recommended R50 000 bail for Albertus Venter.
The prosecutor said the state is not opposed to the three new accused being released on bail.
- Carien du Plessis
39m ago
The court is now hearing the bail applications of the three new accused added to the charge sheet today. They are former senior government officials Nozipho Belina Molikoe, Thabiso Makepe and Albertus Venter.
- Carien du Plessis
47m ago
The presiding judge has entered the courtroom, and proceedings are now under way.
He expresses his concern about the number of people in the room, and the lack of social distancing, particularly in the public gallery.
56m ago
59m ago
Magashule appears to be inside the courtroom, but not yet seated, still consulting with those around him.
Co-accused Edwin Sodi is also present.
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
