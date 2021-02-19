LIVE | Ace Magashule, corruption co-accused in Free State asbestos case back in court

The presiding judge removes his mask so that he can be heard clearly. He says the asbestos matter has been transferred to the Free State High Court for pre-trial proceedings on 11 August at 08.30.

Accused No 1's bail has been cancelled (he handed up a medical certificate). Accused numbers 2, 3, 7, 9 11, 12, 13 bail is extended. Accused numbers 14, 15, 16 bail is R50 000.

"You are all to appear at the Free State High Court," the judge concludes.

Proceedings adjourned.

- Carien du Plessis