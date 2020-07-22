LIVE | 'He was a champion' - Ramaphosa mourns death of struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni

ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF ISITHWALANDWE/SEAPARANKOE NTATE ANDREW MLANGENI

The African National Congress (ANC) dips its revolutionary banner in honour of one of its most outstanding freedom fighters and humble servants of our revolution, Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe Andrew Mlangeni. Tata Mlangeni was the last remaining Rivonia trialist and recently celebrated his 95th birthday on the 6th of June.

A giant tree has fallen. A relentless fighter for liberation of the people of South Africa is no more. A leader who embodied the best qualities and core values of the congress movement is no longer in our midst. Death has robbed the people of South Africa of one of its finest sons who valued the freedom of his people more than his own life and personal comfort.

The death of Ntate Mlangeni marks the end of a revolutionary life that was dedicated to the struggle for justice and the defence of our freedom. Tata Mlangeni spent over two decades on Robben Island after his conviction at Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964. The ANC will continue to draw inspiration from him and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country.

This stalwart and veteran of our liberation struggle made a huge contribution in the struggle for liberation, reconstruction and development of our nation and the renewal and rebuilding of our movement. He served as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continued to navigate the many challenges that confronted our movement and nation.

The best tribute we can pay to this stalwart of our movement is to continue to work tirelessly in pursuit of the kind of society for which he sacrificed most of his life for. This will be a fitting tribute to this servant of our people who dedicated his entire life to these ideals.

The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Mlangeni family, the entire congress movement and all freedom-loving people of the world. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.

Let us pick up his spear and continue where he left off.

Hamba kahle Mkhonto!

END ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS