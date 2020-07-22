LIVE | 'He was a champion' - Ramaphosa mourns death of struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni

4m ago
ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF ISITHWALANDWE/SEAPARANKOE NTATE ANDREW MLANGENI
The African National Congress (ANC) dips its revolutionary banner in honour of one of its most outstanding freedom fighters and humble servants of our revolution, Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe Andrew Mlangeni. Tata Mlangeni was the last remaining Rivonia trialist and recently celebrated his 95th birthday on the 6th of June.
A giant tree has fallen. A relentless fighter for liberation of the people of South Africa is no more. A leader who embodied the best qualities and core values of the congress movement is no longer in our midst. Death has robbed the people of South Africa of one of its finest sons who valued the freedom of his people more than his own life and personal comfort.
The death of Ntate Mlangeni marks the end of a revolutionary life that was dedicated to the struggle for justice and the defence of our freedom. Tata Mlangeni spent over two decades on Robben Island after his conviction at Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964. The ANC will continue to draw inspiration from him and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country.
This stalwart and veteran of our liberation struggle made a huge contribution in the struggle for liberation, reconstruction and development of our nation and the renewal and rebuilding of our movement. He served as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continued to navigate the many challenges that confronted our movement and nation.
The best tribute we can pay to this stalwart of our movement is to continue to work tirelessly in pursuit of the kind of society for which he sacrificed most of his life for. This will be a fitting tribute to this servant of our people who dedicated his entire life to these ideals.
The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Mlangeni family, the entire congress movement and all freedom-loving people of the world. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.
Let us pick up his spear and continue where he left off.
Hamba kahle Mkhonto!
END ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS
Andrew Mlangeni, 1925 – 2020: The life of the quiet revolutionary and the last Rivonia trialist
The "quiet revolutionary" and self-proclaimed "backroom boy" of the struggle against apartheid, Andrew Mlangeni, has died at the age of 95. He was the last of the Rivonia trialists.
Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni dies
Struggle stalwart and the last surviving Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni has died. He was 95.
The ANC stalwart was hospitalised on Tuesday.
PRESIDENT SADDENED BY PASSING OF STRUGGLE HERO ANDREW MEKETE MLANGENI
President Cyril Ramaphosa has learnt with deep sadness of the passing away overnight of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe Andrew Mekete Mlangeni.
Bab’ Mlangeni, who turned 95 on 06 June 2020, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, following an abdominal complaint.President Ramaphosa offers his sincere condolences to the Mlangeni Family as well as the friends, comrades and associates of the Struggle hero countrywide and internationally.
The President participated in Bab’ Mlangeni’s birthday’s celebration last month in the company of, among other notable guests, President Thabo Mbeki, President Kgalema Motlanthe and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.Bab’ Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe – the highest honour by the African National Congress for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 – and received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999.
President Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands.“Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment – even at his very advanced age – to a better life for all South Africans.
“Bab’ Mlangeni’s dramatic life was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person and throughout his long life he remained a beacon of ethical leadership and care for humanity in our own country and around the globe.
“With his passing as the last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Bab’ Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct during our democratic dispensation.
“He was a champion and exemplar of the values we need to build a South Africa that provides dignity and opportunity for all and which takes its rightful place in the global community of nations.
“My thoughts are with the Mlangeni Family today and with all who have had the blessing of meeting and being touched by Bab’ Mlangeni’s passion for achieving a better society as well as his passion for a life that is well-rounded, adventurous, healthy and embracing of people from all walks of life.”