LIVE | Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial will commence on 17 May

Zuma corruption trial: 10 000-strong supporters won't turn up to court, says spokesperson

With the likelihood that former president Jacob Zuma will not be in court on Tuesday, his supporters have resolved to direct their resources to a possible May start to his corruption trial.

"We are not mobilising tomorrow [Tuesday] because there is a high possibility he may not be in court … if coming to be in court in May, we are going to do more of our mobilisation in May," Bishop Vusi Dube, the head of Zuma's supporters told News24 on Monday.

Zuma is not expected to appear in person after there was erroneous speculation his trial would commence on Tuesday after 15 years.

