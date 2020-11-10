live

LIVE | 'Law abiding' Ace Magashule reacts to arrest warrant: 'I know I have not done anything wrong'

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24
Magashule responds:

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has said he will consult with his lawyers on Tuesday afternoon following news of a warrant for his arrest.

Magashule downplayed the news on Tuesday that he would be expected to hand himself over and appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, in relation to corruption in the Free State.

"I will talk to my lawyers this afternoon. It has been coming all the time, so I am not worried at all," he told reporters in Soweto.

Magashule maintained his innocence in the matter.

"So let's see, if it happens, it will happen. I am not worried because I know I have not done anything wrong as a law-abiding citizen," he said.

Magashule also noted that he was yet to personally hear about the matter from the Hawks.

More to follow.

WATCH | Show me one leader of the ANC who has not done business with the state - Magashule

BREAKING | WANTED! Hawks secure arrest warrant for Ace Magashule in R255m asbestos corruption probe

The ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to be charged with various corruption-related counts this week.

According to the Daily Maverick - and subsequently confirmed to News24 by sources with direct knowledge of events - a warrant of arrest has been issued for Magashule.

He could appear in court as early as this week.

