1h ago

LIVE | Cele opens up about meeting with Jacob Zuma - 'I raised some concerns and heard his concerns'

8m ago

Cele has opened about his meeting with former president Jacob Zuma saying, while he did not drink tea, he had water. On the meeting, Cele was nebulous: "We spoke about several things... all other things that are prevailing, but for me to be able to report back... to raise some concerns that were raised, to hear his concerns and see where to take those concerns forward."

1h ago

Cele: The crimes feared most by South Africans increased. Aggravated robberies such as carjacking increased by 7%. 

1h ago

Cele: On farm attacks, 19 people were killed 18 incidents of murder which occurred on farms and small holdings; on property related crimes, there was some good news for those who owned property and livestock. All Property Related crimes decreased by 15.8%.

1h ago

On rape, Cele reports that a 5% increase has been recorded for sexual offences detected as a result of police action. 12 218 people were raped between October and December last year - an increase of 181 cases, amounting to a 1.5% increase compared to the previous reporting period.

1h ago

Cele says in the three months of reporting, a 6.6 % increase in murder was recorded. This means 389 more people were killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

1h ago

Cele reveals that over 27 000 police members have been infected with Covid-19. 570 have died, while over 25 000 have recovered.

1h ago

Bheki Cele is on the podium.

"I hope you are all keeping safe during these times of Covid-19," he begins. He says the virus has also had an impact on policing. 


1h ago

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, will on Friday 19 February present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1 October until the end of December 2020.

Cele this week met with former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home, but details on the purpose of the meeting are still sketchy.


