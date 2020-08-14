LIVE | Crime stats paint a rosy picture of crime in SA - Cele

22m ago
Cele takes questions: Some school burglaries were organised and some were spontaneous, says Cele.
Stolen goods were kept at different locations.
No data on the measure of illegal cigarettes.
Burglary at non-residential property the only category to increase.
Other contact crime categories decreased.
To date, 298 252 people have been arrested and charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act.
181 579 were released on warning to appear before court. Tweet from @AlexMitchley
"The SAPS a place for criminals and the long arm of the law will catch up with you and show you no mercy," says Cele.
Comment on corrupt police members
163 police officers were arrested for violating lockdown regulations, says Cele.
Hopes that IPID will investigate police brutality
There was a 29.4% drop in contact-related crime. Burglary dropped by 30%, but an increased number of attacks on schools.
The first quarter was a much safer to live in SA
Crime stats paint a never-before seen rosy picture as a result of lockdown regulations, says Cele.
There were also more boots on the ground to combat crime
SANDF helped SAPS with enforcement of lockdown regulations, says Cele.
Resulted in the confiscation of millions of rand of contraband and illegal weapons. Also made an impact on organised crime
Opposition parties question veracity of crime statistics
Apart from questioning the statistics, the opposition parties also said it was indicative of government's failure to keep South Africans safe.
Latest crime stats show murders increased by 1.4%
There were 21 325 murders in the previous financial year, an increase of 1.4%.
INFOGRAPHICS | Crime stats 2020: What you need to know
There was an overall drop in reported crime in the most recently available crime statistics - but violent crime in South Africa, including murders, continued to rise between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020.