live

1h ago

add bookmark

LIVE | Crime stats paint a rosy picture of crime in SA - Cele

Stream courtesy of the SABC.

Last Updated
Live News Feed
Go to start

22m ago

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says "about 537 people have been arrested to breaking into bottle stores" and "about 649 arrested for breaking into schools".

29m ago

Cele says South Africans have been forthcoming with information during the lockdown period. He says "we are aware that this is not the full picture", referring to the data collection period.

33m ago

54m ago

Banning and suspension of alcohol has nothing to do with crime, but rather to do with the health system, says Cele

56m ago

Cele takes questions: Some school burglaries were organised and some were spontaneous, says Cele.  

Stolen goods were kept at different locations.  

No data on the measure of illegal cigarettes.

<p>Cele takes questions: Some school burglaries were organised and some were spontaneous, says Cele. &nbsp; </p><p>Stolen goods were kept at different locations. &nbsp; </p><p>No data on the measure of illegal cigarettes. </p>

1h ago

Stock theft followed a different trajectory to other crime categories. Stock theft increased in Eastern Cape, KZN, Northern Cape and Western Cape.

1h ago

651 burglaries at non-residential places in KwaZulu-Natal

1h ago

Most rapes happened at the residence of the perpetrator or victim - 870

1h ago

Eight police officers were murdered over the period. Nine murders in attacks on farms and small holdings

1h ago

In terms of the reduction in crimes against women and children during stage 4 and 5 of the lockdown, Cele conceded that the low number of cases reported could be due to women not being able to escape their abusers to report the crimes. Tweet from @AlexMitchley

1h ago

Arguments were the highest cause factor of crime during the period. Robbery, mob justice and taxis also played significant roles

1h ago

Cele attributes the decrease in all crimes being committed to the lockdown. conditions for crime to thrive were not normal and there was an increase in boots on the ground. Tweet from @AlexMitchley

1h ago

112 murders were recorded. 312 women, 12 men raped.

1h ago

Burglary at non-residential property the only category to increase.  

Other contact crime categories decreased.

1h ago

Cele says sexual offences recorded a 39.7% drop and that there was a 40.4% drop in rape cases reported. Tweet from @AlexMitchley

1h ago

Burglaries at residential premises dropped by over 30% whilst on the other hand Burglary at non-residential premises increased by 9.1%. Tweet from @AlexMitchley

1h ago

To date, 298 252 people have been arrested and charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

181 579 were released on warning to appear before court. Tweet from @AlexMitchley

1h ago

"The SAPS a place for criminals and the long arm of the law will catch up with you and show you no mercy," says Cele.  

Comment on corrupt police members

1h ago

163 police officers were arrested for violating lockdown regulations, says Cele.  

Hopes that IPID will investigate police brutality

1h ago

From Level 3 of lockdown, cases began to increase. People began to return to work and the alcohol ban was lifted, says Cele

1h ago

There was a 29.4% drop in contact-related crime. Burglary dropped by 30%, but an increased number of attacks on schools.  

The first quarter was a much safer to live in SA

1h ago

Crime stats paint a never-before seen rosy picture as a result of lockdown regulations, says Cele.  

There were also more boots on the ground to combat crime

1h ago

SAPS responded to millions of domestic violence calls, says Cele

1h ago

Over 200 000 arrested for lockdown violations, but it is not the police's aim to criminalise South Africans, says Cele

1h ago

SANDF helped SAPS with enforcement of lockdown regulations, says Cele.  

Resulted in the confiscation of millions of rand of contraband and illegal weapons. Also made an impact on organised crime

1h ago

Cele presents the crime statistics for the first quarter of 2020

1h ago

Opposition parties question veracity of crime statistics

Apart from questioning the statistics, the opposition parties also said it was indicative of government's failure to keep South Africans safe.

FOLLOW THE STORY ON NEWS24

1h ago

Latest crime stats show murders increased by 1.4%

There were 21 325 murders in the previous financial year, an increase of 1.4%.

GET MORE DETAILS HERE

1h ago

INFOGRAPHICS | Crime stats 2020: What you need to know

There was an overall drop in reported crime in the most recently available crime statistics - but violent crime in South Africa, including murders, continued to rise between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020.

READ MORE
Go to top
Related Links
PMB’s top crime spot
Crime stats: Alcohol involved in 8.4% of violent crime cases
Crime Stats: 21 political murders recorded, with a decrease in KZN - Bheki Cele
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3833 votes
No I would not
30% - 4654 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6909 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.39
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
22.83
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
20.56
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(-0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.27)
Gold
1954.08
(-0.14)
Silver
26.96
(-1.73)
Platinum
962.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2164.00
(-0.71)
All Share
57019.78
(-0.70)
Top 40
52710.74
(-0.70)
Financial 15
10113.29
(-1.11)
Industrial 25
74875.95
(-1.14)
Resource 10
59161.91
(+0.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

5h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo