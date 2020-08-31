LIVE | Tony Yengeni was alone in asking Ramaphosa to step down – Mantashe

loadmore

Mantashe adds to what Ramaphosa earlier said, saying that the president does seem to be facing a choreographed attack.



Ramaphosa clarifies why he's going to the integrity commission at this point in time, and had not gone earlier. He says the committee had asked him previously, and he suggested they wait until other processes, like courts and the public protector, come into place before they start.

The ANC's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, mentions media reports of Tony Yengeni asking Ramaphosa to step down was not a motion of a NWC meeting per se. He says it was merely mentioned at one meeting but had nothing to do with the ANC, NWC and NEC.



Another question: How many officials can be expected to step aside, and who are they?



Ramaphosa refuses to give names or the number of officials. He does, however, say some members had voluntarily gone forward to the integrity commission.

Another question asks whether there will be mechanisms to revoke memberships from members caught up in criminal allegations.



Ramaphosa says there is such a mechanism in the party's Constitution.

Ramaphosa says findings by the integrity commission will be binding.

The president says if allegations are made, and they have weight, then any member must go to the integrity commission. He said, even before allegations are made, members must do the right thing and go to the commission and answer for themselves.

Answering another question about members who step aside but still receive a salary, Ramaphosa says such members will not have any influence over government despite getting a salary. He says there are labour laws which say members must be paid until the matter is finalised.

Ramamphosa says Deputy President David Mabuza has gone through the integrity commission process, and that David Masondo had also gone through it, he does not elaborate.

Ramaphosa, in response to a question, said he did not believe that the party's integrity commission would possibly be biased to certain members of the party. He says the committee will work independently.

Ramaphosa says he has had discussions over Zandile Gumede, but didn't go into detail. He also mentioned Tony Yengeni's comments that Ramamphosa must step down, but also didn't go into details.

Regarding Former President Jacob Zuma's letter, Ramaphosa says he has not responded to the letter. He says the letter is being "debated and talked about", adding that he doesn't know what the letter was for or "publicly entertain issues that were raised in the letter."



Ramaphosa says he is aware of people in state agencies who meddle in matters of political parties, saying that this is what he wants to put "an end to". He says he will not allow law enforcement agencies to play politics, "without targeting members of any political party."



He says if anything untoward has been done, like spying and targeting people, must be cut out, adding that he was a victim of such behaviour.

Ramaphosa, in response to a question asking who would be involved in ensuring ANC members charged with a crime will indeed step aside, he says the ANC's constitution clearly lays out mechanisms for disciplining members. "If a member does not want to comply, the ANC constitution kicks in [where the steps] are clearly set out," he says, adding that he is hoping that members will comply, especially after the NEC said it is "drawing a line in the sand", indicating a move to a "new era".



"I have no doubt in my mind that... it will be implemented and embraced by all members."



Ramaphosa says the office of the Secretary General plays a critical role in carrying out these processes, as well as ANC members and the National Working Committee.

There is a Q&A with members of the media now...

WRAP | Ramamphosa warns corrupt government officials, says there is a ‘choreographed campaign’ against him



Ramaphosa said the NEC received a report by the Nation Working Committee (NWC) on the members of the ANC involved in allegations of corruption.



He added that the ANC has undertaken to "continue to fight racism and tribalism" in the country.



He has ended his address.

Ramaphosa says that the ANC has undertaken to "continue to fight racism and tribalism" in the country.

