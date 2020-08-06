live

LIVE | Cigarette ban: British American Tobacco SA returns to court

Smokers are more likely to develop disease with Covid-19, the statement reads, available research shows that smokers are also at higher just.

WHO is constantly evaluating new research.  

Question approached: Whether the justification of the ban by Dlamini-Zuma was born out of documents and information relied on, the four sources are named.

These include WHO statements - specifically dealing with tobacco use and Covid-19, dated 11 April 2020.

Adv Karrisha Pillay for the Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma highlights the increased behavioural risk behaviours associated with the use of tobacco and the justification the ban.

ICYMI: Cigarette sales ban based on 'perverse justification', court hears

Any benefit achieved by the continued ban on tobacco sales would be outweighed by far by the damage caused, British American Tobacco SA's legal team argued in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

