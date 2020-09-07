LIVE | EFF Clicks shutdown: Workers 'unfortunate collateral' says Shivambu, Witbank shop fire damaged

2m ago
6m ago
16m ago
17m ago
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu outside Sandton Clicks, says workers will be 'unfortunate collateral'
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the workers of Clicks will be "unfortunate collateral" during the party's shutdown of Clicks stores in some provinces across the country.
Speaking at a protest outside a Clicks store in Sandton City, Johannesburg, Shivambu says Clicks must suffer the consequences for a racist advert which labelled black women's hair "dry" and "damaged", while white people's hair was labelled "normal".
The protests have impacted many Clicks workers' ability to go to work as some stores have closed as a result.
But Shivambu said these workers will be "unfortunate collateral".
"The employees of Clicks must know that after this action, they are going to benefit forever because this management will start respecting black people by force," Shivambu said.
He added, "the employees of Clicks must rest assured that after our action they are going to benefit from this".
More to follow.
- Azarrah Karrim
27m ago
28m ago
28m ago
29m ago
29m ago
31m ago
38m ago
According to TimesLive, the Clicks store at Saveways Centre in Emalahleni (Witbank) was petrol-bombed on Monday morning.
Police told the publication that there was minimal damage, and management at the branch confirmed the incident and said it was being investigated.
Images doing the rounds on social media show only external fire damage to the shopfront.
47m ago
53m ago
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela shares her views on the EFF's approach to the Clicks debacle.
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
ICYMI:
1h ago
1h ago
Hair advert: Clicks CEO apologises and suspends employees, but EFF shutdown to continue
Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder has apologised for the "insensitive and offensive" advertisement published on its website, but the EFF has vowed to continue with its nationwide shutdown of the chain's stores.
The advert, which went viral on Friday and sparked outrage, included pictures of four women - two black and two white. News24 earlier reported that the advert described the hair of the two black women as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", while the description for the white women's hair was "fine and flat" and "normal".
As a result, the EFF threatened to "shut down" all Clicks stores from Monday to Friday this week.