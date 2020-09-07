LIVE | EFF Clicks shutdown: Workers 'unfortunate collateral' says Shivambu, Witbank shop fire damaged

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu outside Sandton Clicks, says workers will be 'unfortunate collateral'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the workers of Clicks will be "unfortunate collateral" during the party's shutdown of Clicks stores in some provinces across the country.

Speaking at a protest outside a Clicks store in Sandton City, Johannesburg, Shivambu says Clicks must suffer the consequences for a racist advert which labelled black women's hair "dry" and "damaged", while white people's hair was labelled "normal".

The protests have impacted many Clicks workers' ability to go to work as some stores have closed as a result.

But Shivambu said these workers will be "unfortunate collateral".

"The employees of Clicks must know that after this action, they are going to benefit forever because this management will start respecting black people by force," Shivambu said.

He added, "the employees of Clicks must rest assured that after our action they are going to benefit from this".

More to follow.

- Azarrah Karrim