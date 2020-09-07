live

14m ago

add bookmark

LIVE | EFF Clicks shutdown: Workers 'unfortunate collateral' says Shivambu, Witbank shop fire damaged

EFF members outside a Clicks store in Sandton, Johannesburg on Monday 7 September 2020.
EFF members outside a Clicks store in Sandton, Johannesburg on Monday 7 September 2020.
PHOTO: Azarrah Karrim/News24
Last Updated
Live News Feed
Go to start

17m ago

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu outside Sandton Clicks, says workers will be 'unfortunate collateral'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the workers of Clicks will be "unfortunate collateral" during the party's shutdown of Clicks stores in some provinces across the country.

Speaking at a protest outside a Clicks store in Sandton City, Johannesburg, Shivambu says Clicks must suffer the consequences for a racist advert which labelled black women's hair "dry" and "damaged", while white people's hair was labelled "normal".

The protests have impacted many Clicks workers' ability to go to work as some stores have closed as a result.

But Shivambu said these workers will be "unfortunate collateral".

"The employees of Clicks must know that after this action, they are going to benefit forever because this management will start respecting black people by force," Shivambu said.

He added, "the employees of Clicks must rest assured that after our action they are going to benefit from this".

More to follow.  

 - Azarrah Karrim

<p><strong>EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu outside Sandton Clicks, says workers will be 'unfortunate collateral'</strong></p><p>Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the workers of Clicks will be "unfortunate collateral" during the party's shutdown of Clicks stores in some provinces across the country. </p><p>Speaking at a protest outside a Clicks store in Sandton City, Johannesburg, Shivambu says Clicks must suffer the consequences for a racist advert which labelled black women's hair "dry" and "damaged", while white people's hair was labelled "normal". </p><p>The protests have impacted many Clicks workers' ability to go to work as some stores have closed as a result. </p><p>But Shivambu said these workers will be "unfortunate collateral". </p><p>"The employees of Clicks must know that after this action, they are going to benefit forever because this management will start respecting black people by force," Shivambu said. </p><p>He added, "the employees of Clicks must rest assured that after our action they are going to benefit from this".</p><p><em>More to follow.&nbsp;</em>&nbsp;</p><p><strong>&nbsp;- Azarrah Karrim</strong></p>

28m ago

1h ago

EFF members gathered at Thabang Mall in Sebokeng on Monday morning. (PHOTO: Supplied)
EFF members gathered at Thabang Mall in Sebokeng on Monday morning. (PHOTO: Supplied)

1h ago

ICYMI
READ | Hair advert row: Clicks to keep stores open, despite EFF's shutdown threat

1h ago

ICYMI
READ | Hair advert row: EFF threatens to shut down Clicks stores on Monday

1h ago

READ | Clicks advert row: Customers fume over depicting natural black hair as 'dry, damaged'
Go to top
Related Links
Hair advert: Clicks CEO apologises and suspends employees, but EFF shutdown to continue
Hair advert row: Clicks to keep stores open, despite EFF's shutdown threat
Clicks advert row: Customers fume over depicting natural black hair as 'dry, damaged'
Read more on:
clickseffprotestspoliticsracism
Lottery
2 scoop R116k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 1087 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 277 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 3072 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.99
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
19.71
(-0.22)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.26)
Gold
1932.94
(-0.06)
Silver
26.91
(+0.38)
Platinum
904.00
(+0.67)
Brent Crude
42.28
(0.00)
Palladium
2300.00
(+1.03)
All Share
54204.92
(+0.61)
Top 40
50002.87
(+0.57)
Financial 15
9505.47
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
72109.89
(-0.29)
Resource 10
55271.28
(+1.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo