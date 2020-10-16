LIVE | EFF supporters brandishing golf clubs, cricket bats and knobkieries ahead of court proceedings

FRIDAY BRIEFING | How Senekal became a flashpoint for crime, race and governance

Last week's events in Senekal, the eastern Free State, rocked many South Africans to the core.

A violent crime, large-scale demonstrations and protesters storming a magistrate's court demanding access to two alleged murderers.

It did, however, shine the spotlight on some of the fundamental problems that South Africa faces: crime, governance, race and land.