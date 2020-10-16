LIVE | EFF supporters brandishing golf clubs, cricket bats and knobkieries ahead of court proceedings

22m ago
There are already a few hundred EFF supporters in the street near the court, singing and dancing. The EFF truck is ready. Many EFF members seem to be wielding golf clubs.
- Pieter Du Toit
FRIDAY BRIEFING | How Senekal became a flashpoint for crime, race and governance
Last week's events in Senekal, the eastern Free State, rocked many South Africans to the core.
A violent crime, large-scale demonstrations and protesters storming a magistrate's court demanding access to two alleged murderers.
It did, however, shine the spotlight on some of the fundamental problems that South Africa faces: crime, governance, race and land.
Senekal residents fear 'civil war' as Brendin Horner accused set to appear again
The court appearance on Friday of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old Brendin Horner on a farm in the eastern Free State, has instilled a sense of fear and trepidation among those who call Senekal home.
Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, were expected to make their second appearance in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday, as protesters from different political parties and organisations descend on the small town.