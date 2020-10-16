live

1h ago

add bookmark

LIVE | EFF supporters brandishing golf clubs, cricket bats and knobkieries ahead of court proceedings

EFF members arriving in Senekal. (Pieter Du Toit, News24)
EFF members arriving in Senekal. (Pieter Du Toit, News24)
Last Updated
Live News Feed
Go to start

30m ago

A gathering of local farmers on one of the entrance routes into Senekal. (Pieter Du Toit, News24)
<em>A gathering of local farmers on one of the entrance routes into Senekal. (Pieter Du Toit, News24)</em>

1h ago

There are already a few hundred EFF supporters in the street near the court, singing and dancing. The EFF truck is ready. Many EFF members seem to be wielding golf clubs.

- Pieter Du Toit 

1h ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | How Senekal became a flashpoint for crime, race and governance

Last week's events in Senekal, the eastern Free State, rocked many South Africans to the core.

A violent crime, large-scale demonstrations and protesters storming a magistrate's court demanding access to two alleged murderers.

It did, however, shine the spotlight on some of the fundamental problems that South Africa faces: crime, governance, race and land.

<p><strong>FRIDAY BRIEFING | How Senekal became a flashpoint for crime, race and governance</strong></p><p>Last week's events in Senekal, the eastern Free State, rocked many South Africans to the core.</p><p>A violent crime, large-scale demonstrations and protesters storming a magistrate's court demanding access to two alleged murderers.</p><p>It did, however, shine the spotlight on some of the fundamental problems that South Africa faces: crime, governance, race and land.<strong></strong></p>
Read the Friday Briefing here

1h ago

Senekal residents fear 'civil war' as Brendin Horner accused set to appear again

The court appearance on Friday of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old Brendin Horner on a farm in the eastern Free State, has instilled a sense of fear and trepidation among those who call Senekal home.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, were expected to make their second appearance in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday, as protesters from different political parties and organisations descend on the small town.

Read more
Go to top
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FRIDAY BRIEFING | How Senekal became a flashpoint for crime, race and governance
Senekal residents fear 'civil war' as Brendin Horner accused set to appear again
Senekal murder: Whichever lens you are using, we are affected by the same issue
Read more on:
afriforumeffbrendin hornersenekalprotests
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 2301 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 2657 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.61
(-0.44)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(+0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.13)
Gold
1904.80
(-0.02)
Silver
24.28
(+0.26)
Platinum
862.00
(-0.16)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2356.50
(+0.51)
All Share
54843.96
(-0.99)
Top 40
50503.89
(-1.05)
Financial 15
9822.25
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
74473.42
(-1.38)
Resource 10
54040.61
(-1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo