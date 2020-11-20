live

54m ago

LIVE | EFF, Cape Party begin to gather at Brackenfell High to protest

Brackenfell High School will be the scene of protesting on Friday, the EFF says. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)
Live News Feed
24m ago

An EFF supporter has come up all the way from Marikana to #BrackenfellHigh. Tweet from @itchybyte

42m ago

The area around #BrackenfellHigh is pretty much soft locked with lots of SAPS, Metro Police, Law Enforcement cordons, razor wire at the ready, JOC disaster bus and ambulance, private security and SAPS inside school. Cops also monitoring on-foot arrivals approaching. Tweet from @itchybyte

54m ago

Brackenfell High: Exams rescheduled ahead of EFF protest, MEC calls for calm

Examinations for Grades 8 to 11 at Brackenfell High School will be rescheduled ahead of a planned protest by the EFF on Friday.

54m ago

Brackenfell High protest: Avoid vicinity on Friday, City of Cape Town requests ahead of EFF march

The City of Cape Town and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have advised residents to avoid the vicinity of Brackenfell High School on Friday as 100 EFF supporters are scheduled to embark on a protest.

54m ago

Brackenfell High: Cape Town man who shone spotlight on private party lays intimidation charge

Ivan Simmers has laid a charge of intimidation after being tailed and threatened.

54m ago

Brackenfell braces for protest as EFF says it has followed all processes

The EFF has followed all processes to protest peacefully outside Brackenfell High School on Friday, its regional chair says.

Related Links
Mmusi Maimane | Brackenfell: Race relations are taking profound strain due to poor leadership
Brackenfell braces for protest as EFF says it has followed all processes
WATCH | Stun grenades used to disperse PAC protesters in Brackenfell
