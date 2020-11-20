LIVE | EFF, Cape Party begin to gather at Brackenfell High to protest

11m ago
Brackenfell High: Exams rescheduled ahead of EFF protest, MEC calls for calm
Examinations for Grades 8 to 11 at Brackenfell High School will be rescheduled ahead of a planned protest by the EFF on Friday.
Brackenfell High protest: Avoid vicinity on Friday, City of Cape Town requests ahead of EFF march
The City of Cape Town and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have advised residents to avoid the vicinity of Brackenfell High School on Friday as 100 EFF supporters are scheduled to embark on a protest.
Brackenfell High: Cape Town man who shone spotlight on private party lays intimidation charge
Ivan Simmers has laid a charge of intimidation after being tailed and threatened.
Brackenfell braces for protest as EFF says it has followed all processes
The EFF has followed all processes to protest peacefully outside Brackenfell High School on Friday, its regional chair says.