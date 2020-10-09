live

1h ago

LIVE | Frontline: 'We are beginning to co-govern with gangsters,' Cele says

Police Minister Bheki Cele in conversation with News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson on farm murders, crime and police killings. Follow it live here.

3m ago

It looks like there is a growing relationship of gangsterism between the Western Cape and Gauteng, says Cele.  

"We are beginning to co-govern with gangsters. It cannot be allowed and there must be pushback."

6m ago

Cele says there is systemic gang alignment in the Western Cape.  

Threatens that perhaps importing officers from other provinces might be a solution

7m ago

Gang violence is a big problem in the Western Cape, says Cele.  

It's a question of communities unshackling themselves from the claws of the gangsters.  

Points to prosecutions and judiciary to put criminals behind bars

12m ago

Cele says he is waiting for a full report on Kinnear protection

12m ago

Basson presses Cele on Kinnear protection which was removed
14m ago

The killing of Charl Kinnear and senior detectives doesn't mean the battle against crime has been lost, says Cele.  

"It's not easy, I must admit," says Cele.

15m ago

Cele says he will see the family of Brendin Horner. Laments his killing.  

"There is some sickness that is going out there," says Cele about the method of murder

18m ago

Cele says arrested farmers are appearing on Friday.  

Says it's a concern when politicians add fuel to the fire, as he speaks about the trial of the Senekal suspects.  

Expresses disappointment that farming organisations have not called for de-escalation of tensions.

22m ago

Cele says he would encourage young people to enter the farming industry.  

"We need to open for young blood and new blood to work there."

23m ago

Basson presses Cele on raising the issue of land reform with President Cyril Ramaphosa

24m ago

Cele highlights land reform as a central pillar to reduce tension in rural areas.  

Evictions are a source of tension in rural areas. Burials also play a role in tensions when workers get evicted

27m ago

Incapacity of the station in Normandien was raised, and police will investigate the capacity.  

Farmers have volunteered their vehicles and drones to help the police monitor crime, says Cele.  

Highlights better allocation of resources for police in rural areas

31m ago

Fear crimes are prioritised, says Cele. Insists that farm attacks are part of that category

32m ago

It's not true that nothing is being done to work on the safety of farmers, says Cele. Says it's being taken seriously

33m ago

Farm killing is already a category in the priority section of crimes, says Cele, by way of explaining why he chooses not to specifically highlight it as a priority crime.
36m ago

Cele says the one visit to Normandien cannot be a once-off.  Warns people not to dismiss the issue of racial tension on farms

38m ago

In some cases, revenge is a motive for farm attacks, says Cele

39m ago

Basson says that farm attacks are usually about money or greed, rather than racism.  

Cele says an update on understanding farm attacks is required.  

Acknowledges that relationships are bad, and former worker was arrested for the murder.  

41m ago

Cele says journalists who wrote lies about him can help the relationship with himself and farming communities.  

Says he will talk to other MPs, specifically Dr Pieter Groenewald.

44m ago

"I did not choose sides," says Cele of the meeting with farmers and community.  

Black community told Cele that he came running because a white man was killed.  

Broadly people were fine that I was there and we spoke.

46m ago

Cele highlights a disrespectful statement at a meeting.  

"That school principal and school boy relationship - I did not like it."

49m ago

Cele says nothing justifies a farm attack. Human beings have better brains to sit down rather than attack, says Cele.  

The land issue is causing a lot of tension.

51m ago

Farm dwellers raised the issue that they were restricted from increasing their cattle stock, says Cele
52m ago

Cele says he never told farming communities that they should not complain when they get hurt. He says he was speaking in Parliament and couldn't lie.  

Says the journalist was interpreting what he said in IsiZulu.

1h ago

FACT CHECK | No evidence Bheki Cele said 'farmers shouldn't complain when they get hurt'

Accounts taken from eyewitnesses and video footage shot at a gathering of farmers, farmworkers and police in Normandien, KwaZulu-Natal, have been unable to prove that Police Minister Bheki Cele said: "Farmers shouldn't complain when they get hurt."

Cele is alleged to have made the remarks at an imbizo with the farming community of Normandien on 21 September, three weeks after the murders of Glen Rafferty and his wife, Vida, at their farmhouse in the area. 

The police minister has, however, vehemently denied making the statement.

READ IN FULL

1h ago

ANALYSIS | SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics

On Tuesday, the full South African crisis played itself out in the eastern Free State. It saw the convergence of violent crime; a broken criminal justice system and politics mix into an almost fatal and impossible flood of hopelessness and anger, writes Pieter du Toit.

READ IT HERE

1h ago

ANALYSIS | Brendin Horner murder: 'You don't solve a criminal situation by committing criminal acts'

Two crime experts agree that farm murders are not a result of terror, as was claimed by AfriForum outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court, where two men appeared in connection with the murder of Brendin Horner. 

FIND OUT MORE

1h ago

HOW IT UNFOLDED | Brendin Horner murder: A timeline of violence, protests and shootings

The Senekal Magistrate's Court was vandalised when around 100 protesters clashed with police. This after two suspects appeared in court in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner. News24 took a look at the timeline of events that led to the clashes between police and protesters. 

FIND OUT MORE

1h ago

Murder of top cop Charl Kinnear captured in chilling CCTV footage

Screenshots of CCTV footage captured the murder of Cape Town Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear. Kinnear was shot dead in his car in front of his house in Bishop Lavis on 18 September. The footage shows a man loitering in the area before approaching Kinnear and pulling the trigger. 

FIND OUT MORE

1h ago

'It's time to set politics aside,' says Bheki Cele at Charl Kinnear's funeral

Police Minister Bheki Cele had demanded that action be taken against any officer implicated in the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear. Kinnear was killed in an apparent assassination in front of his home two weeks ago.

Cele added that the police force was no place for criminality and that it was time to put politics aside.

READ IN FULL

1h ago

Kinnear murder not as simple as good cops vs bad cops

Two camps are vying for control of Cape Town's underworld. The SAPS should use this opportunity to get to the bottom of the rot, writes Adriaan Basson.

READ MORE

1h ago

News24 Frontline: Bheki Cele talks farm murders, crime and police killings

It has been a rough few weeks for the country in the wake of the assassination of top cop Charl Kinnear and murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

CHECK OUT THE NEWS24 PREVIEW
