LIVE | Frontline: 'We are beginning to co-govern with gangsters,' Cele says

Police Minister Bheki Cele in conversation with News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson on farm murders, crime and police killings. Follow it live here.
3m ago
It looks like there is a growing relationship of gangsterism between the Western Cape and Gauteng, says Cele.
"We are beginning to co-govern with gangsters. It cannot be allowed and there must be pushback."
6m ago
Cele says there is systemic gang alignment in the Western Cape.
Threatens that perhaps importing officers from other provinces might be a solution
7m ago
Gang violence is a big problem in the Western Cape, says Cele.
It's a question of communities unshackling themselves from the claws of the gangsters.
Points to prosecutions and judiciary to put criminals behind bars
12m ago
12m ago
14m ago
The killing of Charl Kinnear and senior detectives doesn't mean the battle against crime has been lost, says Cele.
"It's not easy, I must admit," says Cele.
15m ago
Cele says he will see the family of Brendin Horner. Laments his killing.
"There is some sickness that is going out there," says Cele about the method of murder
18m ago
Cele says arrested farmers are appearing on Friday.
Says it's a concern when politicians add fuel to the fire, as he speaks about the trial of the Senekal suspects.
Expresses disappointment that farming organisations have not called for de-escalation of tensions.
22m ago
Cele says he would encourage young people to enter the farming industry.
"We need to open for young blood and new blood to work there."
23m ago
24m ago
Cele highlights land reform as a central pillar to reduce tension in rural areas.
Evictions are a source of tension in rural areas. Burials also play a role in tensions when workers get evicted
27m ago
Incapacity of the station in Normandien was raised, and police will investigate the capacity.
Farmers have volunteered their vehicles and drones to help the police monitor crime, says Cele.
Highlights better allocation of resources for police in rural areas
31m ago
32m ago
33m ago
36m ago
38m ago
39m ago
Basson says that farm attacks are usually about money or greed, rather than racism.
Cele says an update on understanding farm attacks is required.
Acknowledges that relationships are bad, and former worker was arrested for the murder.
41m ago
Cele says journalists who wrote lies about him can help the relationship with himself and farming communities.
Says he will talk to other MPs, specifically Dr Pieter Groenewald.
44m ago
"I did not choose sides," says Cele of the meeting with farmers and community.
Black community told Cele that he came running because a white man was killed.
Broadly people were fine that I was there and we spoke.
46m ago
Cele highlights a disrespectful statement at a meeting.
"That school principal and school boy relationship - I did not like it."
49m ago
Cele says nothing justifies a farm attack. Human beings have better brains to sit down rather than attack, says Cele.
The land issue is causing a lot of tension.
51m ago
52m ago
Cele says he never told farming communities that they should not complain when they get hurt. He says he was speaking in Parliament and couldn't lie.
Says the journalist was interpreting what he said in IsiZulu.
1h ago
