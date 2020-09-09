LIVE | Human rights lawyer George Bizos dies, aged 92

Anti-apartheid human rights lawyer George Bizos dies



President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family of distinguished human rights advocate George Bizos following reports of his passing on Wednesday afternoon.



Bizos died at the age of 92, the Nelson Mandela Foundation confirmed to News24.



The foundation's spokesperson Luzuko Koti said Bizos died of natural causes at his home on Wednesday afternoon.



Bizos represented Nelson Mandela in both the Treason and Rivonia trials. He had also had a hand in drawing up the country's Constitution.