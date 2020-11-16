LIVE | Zondo hears Zuma's recusal application at State Capture Commission

State Capture: Zondo recusal hearing tabled for Monday morning

An application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal from the state capture commission, made by former president Jacob Zuma, will be heard on Monday.

The commission was expected to hear the application at 10:00.Zuma contended in his application that he had a "close personal relationship" with Zondo since the early 1990s, when he had sought legal advice from his firm.

The former president had also claimed a conflict of interest on Zondo's past due to a family history between the two.

Zondo recently revealed that he had a child with Zuma's sister-in-law about 25 years ago, long before Zuma married the child's aunt, Thobeka Madiba.