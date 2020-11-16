LIVE | Zondo hears Zuma's recusal application at State Capture Commission

6m ago
State Capture: Zondo recusal hearing tabled for Monday morning
An application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal from the state capture commission, made by former president Jacob Zuma, will be heard on Monday.
The commission was expected to hear the application at 10:00.Zuma contended in his application that he had a "close personal relationship" with Zondo since the early 1990s, when he had sought legal advice from his firm.
The former president had also claimed a conflict of interest on Zondo's past due to a family history between the two.
Zondo recently revealed that he had a child with Zuma's sister-in-law about 25 years ago, long before Zuma married the child's aunt, Thobeka Madiba.
'No basis' for Zuma's calls for Zondo recusal - state capture inquiry secretary hits back
The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture says former president Jacob Zuma has shown "no basis" for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to step down as its chair because of alleged bias – and has hit out at the former head of state for launching his application for Zondo's recusal right at the end of its proceedings.
Inquiry secretary Itumeleng Mosala has further argued that, if Zuma fails to respond to the evidence given against him during the commission, "he would be failing in his public duty and his duties as a former president".
"It is perhaps ironic that the most important witness who is in a position to contradict, confirm or clarify the evidence referred to by him… has been repeatedly invited and now summoned to give evidence but has refused to do so, at least thus far," he said.
