1h ago

LIVE | Zondo hears Zuma's recusal application at State Capture Commission

Last Updated
Live News Feed
6m ago

Justice is about treating those who you despise humanely, says Sikhakhane. "Even if he is at the bottom of the pecking order in terms of people we like...it is how we treat him that matters."

12m ago

Sikhakhane: I am not insinuating that you have prejudged Zuma, but it is comments in Zuma's absence that makes me believe people have come here to "lynch him".

21m ago

Some of your comments have raised concern for us, says Sikhakhane. This application seeks to persuade you chairperson to look honestly at some of the comments you have made. 

26m ago

Sikhakhane: The application for you, chairperson to recuse yourself is not an attack. 

36m ago

Sikhakhane: We advised and brought Mr Zuma here today to demonstrate that he was never going to defy you.

41m ago

Zondo: As far as I recall, I never had any one-on-one meeting with Mr Zuma throughout the period of nine years when he was president.

44m ago

Zondo: After my appointment as a Judge in 1997, my interactions with Mr Zuma were of a personal nature and largely occurred when we met in government function. Our personal relationship has been a cordial and pleasant one over the years but did not, generally speaking, involve discussions of any serious matters.

48m ago

Zondo: My interactions with Mr Zuma from the early 1990s to the time of my appointment as a Judge in 1997 were connected with my work as an attorney and my association with the ANC of which I was a supporter.

49m ago

Zondo: It is true that Mr Zuma and I have known each other from the early 1990s when I was still in private practice as a lawyer in Durban and Mr Zuma was one of the leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal.

58m ago

State Capture: Zondo recusal hearing tabled for Monday morning

An application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal from the state capture commission, made by former president Jacob Zuma, will be heard on Monday.

The commission was expected to hear the application at 10:00.Zuma contended in his application that he had a "close personal relationship" with Zondo since the early 1990s, when he had sought legal advice from his firm.

The former president had also claimed a conflict of interest on Zondo's past due to a family history between the two.

Zondo recently revealed that he had a child with Zuma's sister-in-law about 25 years ago, long before Zuma married the child's aunt, Thobeka Madiba.

Read more here

58m ago

'No basis' for Zuma's calls for Zondo recusal - state capture inquiry secretary hits back

The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture says former president Jacob Zuma has shown "no basis" for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to step down as its chair because of alleged bias – and has hit out at the former head of state for launching his application for Zondo's recusal right at the end of its proceedings.

Inquiry secretary Itumeleng Mosala has further argued that, if Zuma fails to respond to the evidence given against him during the commission, "he would be failing in his public duty and his duties as a former president".

"It is perhaps ironic that the most important witness who is in a position to contradict, confirm or clarify the evidence referred to by him… has been repeatedly invited and now summoned to give evidence but has refused to do so, at least thus far," he said.

Full story here
