LIVE | Judge satisfied with Zuma's new sick note, warrant of arrest cancelled

Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial: What can we expect?

After a massive outcry over his non-attendance in court earlier this year, citing ill health, former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in person at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for his corruption trial.

The matter, well over a decade in the making, is on the cusp of going to trial after failed applications for a stay of prosecution by both Zuma and co-accused French arms company, Thales.

Ahead of the proceedings, both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Zuma's legal team, headed by recently appointed advocate Eric Mabuza, were mum on exactly what could unfold during proceedings, suggesting a postponement for a holding date - which has been rumoured - would be the tip of the iceberg in the High Court.