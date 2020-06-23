LIVE | Judge satisfied with Zuma's new sick note, warrant of arrest cancelled

WATCH LIVE:
Downer says Zuma's legal team blames the State for not being ready, but they are the ones making requests for further information, which in fact means they are not ready to proceed with the corruption trial.
Downer makes way for Zuma's legal counsel.
Downer says the challenge with setting a date in August is that this is the earliest time in which one can provide Thales with the requested documentation.
Downer says it would be very unusual to start the trial in October, when we know the certification process is not yet completed.
Judge Kate Pillay says because of the advanced age of the accused, Jacob Zuma, you would want the trial to start ASAP. In light of the stance taken by Zuma, she asks if a date cannot be set in August.
Judge Kate Pillay says the State has international witnesses who cannot make it to court because of the international travel ban, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Downer confirms to the judge that yes, the State is ready to proceed with the trial and there is a discussion about all the previous delays.
Proceedings have commenced. Billy Downer, for the State, now addresses the court.
Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial: What can we expect?
After a massive outcry over his non-attendance in court earlier this year, citing ill health, former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in person at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for his corruption trial.
The matter, well over a decade in the making, is on the cusp of going to trial after failed applications for a stay of prosecution by both Zuma and co-accused French arms company, Thales.
Ahead of the proceedings, both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Zuma's legal team, headed by recently appointed advocate Eric Mabuza, were mum on exactly what could unfold during proceedings, suggesting a postponement for a holding date - which has been rumoured - would be the tip of the iceberg in the High Court.
ICYMI:
Zuma gears up to appear in Pietermaritzburg court, but lockdown regulations hamper support
The normally boisterous support in KwaZulu-Natal for former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be watered down to just a few people on Tuesday thanks to Covid-19 lockdown regulations which prohibit gatherings.
Zuma is expected back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday for the start of his pre-trial proceedings.
The former president usually has a strong contingent of supporters in Pietermaritzburg for days such as Tuesday, but with new rules kicking in to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it may be a subdued affair.
IN-DEPTH
Battleground social media: The gathering Twitter storm
When we say "same WhatsApp group" we normally mean people share a point of view. But occasionally – very occasionally – there really is a WhatsApp group quietly coordinating what people say on social media and what happens in the streets.
In chapter 2 of "Battleground social media", we look at how remnants of the Zuma faction of the ANC have leveraged non-profits, anonymous Twitter accounts and even an outside political party to advance their agenda.