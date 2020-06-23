live

LIVE | Judge satisfied with Zuma's new sick note, warrant of arrest cancelled

Downer says the challenge with setting a date in August is that this is the earliest time in which one can provide Thales with the requested documentation.

Downer says it would be very unusual to start the trial in October, when we know the certification process is not yet completed.

Judge Kate Pillay says because of the advanced age of the accused, Jacob Zuma, you would want the trial to start ASAP. In light of the stance taken by Zuma, she asks if a date cannot be set in August.

Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial: What can we expect? 

After a massive outcry over his non-attendance in court earlier this year, citing ill health, former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in person at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for his corruption trial.

The matter, well over a decade in the making, is on the cusp of going to trial after failed applications for a stay of prosecution by both Zuma and co-accused French arms company, Thales.

Ahead of the proceedings, both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Zuma's legal team, headed by recently appointed advocate Eric Mabuza, were mum on exactly what could unfold during proceedings, suggesting a postponement for a holding date - which has been rumoured - would be the tip of the iceberg in the High Court.

Zuma gears up to appear in Pietermaritzburg court, but lockdown regulations hamper support 

The normally boisterous support in KwaZulu-Natal for former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be watered down to just a few people on Tuesday thanks to Covid-19 lockdown regulations which prohibit gatherings.

Zuma is expected back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday for the start of his pre-trial proceedings.

The former president usually has a strong contingent of supporters in Pietermaritzburg for days such as Tuesday, but with new rules kicking in to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it may be a subdued affair.

ALSO READ | Zuma legal team has reservations as trial commences

Battleground social media: The gathering Twitter storm 

When we say "same WhatsApp group" we normally mean people share a point of view. But occasionally – very occasionally – there really is a WhatsApp group quietly coordinating what people say on social media and what happens in the streets.

In chapter 2 of "Battleground social media", we look at how remnants of the Zuma faction of the ANC have leveraged non-profits, anonymous Twitter accounts and even an outside political party to advance their agenda.

READ FULL FEATURE
