LIVE | Jacob Zuma no-show at #StateCaptureInquiry, proceedings expected to continue

WATCH LIVE | Zuma's lawyer says he won't appear before Zondo commission; what now?
IMPORTANT: There is NO possibility that former president Jacob Zuma will be arrested if he makes good on his promise to defy the Zondo commission's summons for him to appear this morning. The inquiry cannot issue a warrant for his arrest.
All it can do is lay criminal contempt charges against him and wait for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to make a call on whether he should be prosecuted. The NPA will then issue summons for him to appear in the Magistrate's Court. It is only if Zuma fails to appear in court then, that arrest will be considered.
- Karyn Maughan
JUST IN | State capture inquiry: Zuma won't appear before Zondo commission, lawyer confirms
Former president Jacob Zuma has informed the commission of inquiry into state capture that he won't be appearing before it this week.
Zuma's lawyers, Mabuza Attorneys, have written to the commission, informing its officials of this.
MK veterans camp at Nkandla to stop arrest of Zuma
A confrontation between police and former MK members is looming after the war veterans vowed to defend Zuma at his Nkandla homestead.
In a meeting between Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leaders on Thursday, the former president told the MKMVA top brass that he would not be appearing before the Zondo commission today.
Zuma's stance is at odds with a recent Constitutional Court ruling that he should appear before the commission.
Adriaan Basson | A love letter to our democracy on the eve of Jacob Zuma's arrest
There is a lot to complain about in South Africa, but the supremacy of the rule of law is not one of them, writes Adriaan Basson.
I admit, there is a lot to be miserable about these days.
If you, like me, had hoped to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the winter, let go of that optimism. Chances are, if you are not a healthcare worker or over 60 years old with comorbidities, that you will only receive a shot by late spring.
Another reason to celebrate the reopening of bottle stores was the ANC national executive committee's spectacular display of spinelessness this weekend in its attempt to finally tell the party's secretary-gangster, "you're fired".
Magashule must 'make things easy for ANC and step aside' - NEC meeting debates Ace's fate
- ANC NEC members Dipou Letsatsi-Duba, Ronald Lamola and Barbara Creecy have called for Ace Magashule to immediately step aside.
- A number called for the adoption of guidelines on the party's step-aside policy presented to the meeting.
- The NEC is meeting for two days this weekend.
Zuma back to haunt ANC
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting was yesterday facing a fresh crisis related to Jacob Zuma. The weekend had been set aside to finalise the policy under which those accused of graft should step aside.
City Press has learnt that the NEC was expected to hear new recommendations that the step-aside resolution to deal with corruption-accused members should not only apply to people who are criminally charged, but also include those facing similar allegations in the public domain.
City Press understands that the approach formed the broad framework of the guidelines developed for the ANC by a task team of party veterans, among them former president Kgalema Motlanthe and former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.
Those who want to arrest Zuma will have to go through us, say MK vets
The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it will do everything within its means to protect former president Jacob Zuma from being arrested.
On Friday, the MKMVA visited Zuma's homestead in Nkandla as part of its visits to senior MK veterans in celebration of its 60th anniversary, as well as to show support for the former president amid his continued battle with the Zondo commission.
Zuma was expected to appear before the commission on Monday but he has insisted that he will risk jail, and defy a Constitutional Court order.
'Zuma is not just an ordinary chap from Nkandla', his arrest will split ANC - Mdumiseni Ntuli
Former president Jacob Zuma is "not just an ordinary chap from Nkandla" and his arrest for defying a Constitutional Court order will have serious implications for the ANC.
This is according to ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who said Zuma should be convinced not to ignore a subpoena to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry.
"If he gets arrested there will be serious consequences to the unity and cohesion of the ANC. When Zuma goes to court, you see the level of support from those who go outside of court... if he goes to prison, it suggests that there will be a serious level of unhappiness," he said.
Zuma could go on trial as early as May after Thales elects not to appeal court ruling
Former president Jacob Zuma could go on trial for corruption as soon as May this year – after his corruption co-accused, French arms company Thales, indicated that it will not be pursuing its legal challenge to the racketeering charge against it.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema confirmed to News24 that Thales had notified the state it would not be appealing the Kwazulu-Natal High Court's emphatic dismissal of its argument that it should not have been charged with racketeering, the crime of being a knowing participant in an organised criminal enterprise.