LIVE | Jacob Zuma no-show at #StateCaptureInquiry, proceedings expected to continue

IMPORTANT: There is NO possibility that former president Jacob Zuma will be arrested if he makes good on his promise to defy the Zondo commission's summons for him to appear this morning. The inquiry cannot issue a warrant for his arrest.

All it can do is lay criminal contempt charges against him and wait for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to make a call on whether he should be prosecuted. The NPA will then issue summons for him to appear in the Magistrate's Court. It is only if Zuma fails to appear in court then, that arrest will be considered.

- Karyn Maughan