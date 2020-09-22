LIVE | KwaSizabantu: all the latest developments on the KwaZulu-Natal 'cult'

8m ago
Pick n Pay and Makro demand answers from KwaSizabantu amid abuse allegations
Pick n Pay and Makro have reached out to KwaSizabantu, the owner of aQuellé sparkling water and vegetable supplier Emseni Farming, for answers as its KwaZulu-Natal mission stands accused of gross human rights violations and abuse.
10m ago
KwaSizabantu: CRL Rights Commission launches official probe, urges former members to come forward
The CRL Rights Commission confirmed it would investigate allegations of human rights abuse at KwaSizabantu.
17m ago
KwaSizabantu: Stay strong, preacher tells congregants in the face of abuse allegations
Sunday service at KwaSizabantu Mission near Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal went ahead virtually, and was broadcast on its radio station and YouTube channel, with the preacher urging congregants to stay strong in the face of allegations of rape, sexual and financial misconduct.
17m ago
EXCLUSIVE | Exodus: Uncovering sexual crimes and missing millions at a KZN 'cult'
After an investigation of seven months, News24 can today reveal the depth of the rot at KwaSizabantu (KSB), one of the biggest missions in Africa started by German preacher Erlo Stegen in 1970 at Kranskop, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
17m ago
Exodus | 'They are never going to break me' - from KSB, to street child, to the small screen
Marietjie Bothma earns a living by making people feel good. She gets a crowd going at events she hosts and made TV audiences laugh as the indecisive blonde who speaks fluent Zulu in a King Pie ad.
17m ago
Exodus | 'I'm deeply ashamed': Former KSB employee on how he spied for apartheid security forces
"I am deeply ashamed," Greeff said of acting as an informant for the state while working as a missionary at KwaSizabantu, a haven he described as "such a gentle, friendly place" when he had arrived there.