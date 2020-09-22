live

19m ago

add bookmark

LIVE | KwaSizabantu: all the latest developments on the KwaZulu-Natal 'cult'

Exodus kwasizabantu
Exodus kwasizabantu
News24
Last Updated
Live News Feed
Go to start

8m ago

Pick n Pay and Makro demand answers from KwaSizabantu amid abuse allegations

Pick n Pay and Makro have reached out to KwaSizabantu, the owner of aQuellé sparkling water and vegetable supplier Emseni Farming, for answers as its KwaZulu-Natal mission stands accused of gross human rights violations and abuse.  

GET THE DETAILS ON BUSINESS INSIDER

10m ago

KwaSizabantu: CRL Rights Commission launches official probe, urges former members to come forward

The CRL Rights Commission confirmed it would investigate allegations of human rights abuse at KwaSizabantu.

FOLLOW THE STORY

17m ago

KwaSizabantu: Stay strong, preacher tells congregants in the face of abuse allegations

Sunday service at KwaSizabantu Mission near Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal went ahead virtually, and was broadcast on its radio station and YouTube channel, with the preacher urging congregants to stay strong in the face of allegations of rape, sexual and financial misconduct.

READ IN FULL

17m ago

EXCLUSIVE | Exodus: Uncovering sexual crimes and missing millions at a KZN 'cult'

After an investigation of seven months, News24 can today reveal the depth of the rot at KwaSizabantu (KSB), one of the biggest missions in Africa started by German preacher Erlo Stegen in 1970 at Kranskop, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

FOLLOW THE STORY ON NEWS24

17m ago

Exodus | 'They are never going to break me' - from KSB, to street child, to the small screen

Marietjie Bothma earns a living by making people feel good. She gets a crowd going at events she hosts and made TV audiences laugh as the indecisive blonde who speaks fluent Zulu in a King Pie ad.

GET THE DETAILS

17m ago

Exodus | 'I'm deeply ashamed': Former KSB employee on how he spied for apartheid security forces

"I am deeply ashamed," Greeff said of acting as an informant for the state while working as a missionary at KwaSizabantu, a haven he described as "such a gentle, friendly place" when he had arrived there.

READ THE STORY ON NEWS24
Go to top
Related Links
Exodus | 'I'm deeply ashamed': Former KSB employee on how he spied for apartheid security forces
Exodus | 'They are never going to break me' - from KSB, to street child, to the small screen
KwaSizabantu: CRL Rights Commission launches official probe, urges former members to come forward
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 3984 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 666 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 1772 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.85
(-0.59)
ZAR/GBP
21.55
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1901.50
(-0.78)
Silver
24.13
(-3.43)
Platinum
883.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.14
(-3.94)
Palladium
2269.00
(-0.74)
All Share
53320.18
(+0.00)
Top 40
49213.34
(+0.12)
Financial 15
9334.71
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
71737.24
(+1.02)
Resource 10
53770.71
(-0.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo