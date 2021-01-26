live

3h ago

LIVE | Spy agency's director general takes the stand, starts testimony about weak financial controls

6m ago

 Jafta: Quite clearly there was executive overreach, instances of unlawful and illegal instruction, that is something that I picked up over time, and oversight was uneven and ineffective.

12m ago

Jafta: There was quite a number of officials of the state security as members who owed the organisation money, large amounts. I could not understand that members would owe a state organisation so much money.

20m ago

Zondo suggests discussing the matter outside of chambers while Mr Pretorius continues to lead DG's evidence. 

Mr Jafta gets sworn in. 

23m ago

Paul Pretorius: I'm not going to litigate through invective. He says that none of the disgruntled spies have been implicated by the testimony given by Jafta. He says complaints against the Inquiry's lawyers need to be raised formally. Pretorius appears visibly irritated.

Karyn Maughan

30m ago

The bizarre objections now being raised by advocates representing various spies - which centre on their apparent belief that Jafta will implicate them when he testifies - have effectively delayed Jafta's evidence for close to half an hour. An advocate for some of the agents now accusing the Inquiry's evidence leaders of withholding evidence from them - and say they have not acted in good faith. 

Karyn Maughan

35m ago

Advocate Gumbi, for an SSA operative codenamed "Dorothy", now arguing that his client has not been properly notified that she was implicated in DG Jafta's evidence.

Zondo: But why should she be given notice if she hasn't been implicated? That argument has no merit.

Opinion: this hearing now appears to be descending into the realm of farce. 

Karyn Maughan

44m ago

Submissions by Ntsebeza has concluded. 

50m ago

DCJ Zondo - while stressing that he is "very alive" to concerns about national security - says it seems that Dlodlo has had enough time to articulate her specific concerns about her DG Jafta's evidence. She has not done so. Application for postponement dismissed.

Karyn Maughan

51m ago

Ntsebeza argues the restraints in time caused by curfew in filing documentation and papers raising the necessary concerns.

Zondo says it seems that she had enough time to say what her concerns were.

Zondo dismisses application for postponement. 

57m ago

Counsel for Dlodlo, Dumisa Ntsebeza, persists in asking that DCJ Zondo adjourn Jafta's evidence so that the Minister can respond to his claims. Zondo persists in asking Ntsebeza to articulate specifically how the Minister's concerns about Jafta's evidence specifically impact on national security.

Important: Jafta as DG is legally mandated to decide what classified information can and should be made public. Despite this, the Minister is effectively saying she doesn't trust him to make submissions about the SSA to the Zondo Inquiry. This is arguably illustrative of ongoing leadership dysfunction within the SSA - and clear distrust between the Minister and her second-in-command.  

Karyn Maughan

58m ago

Zondo unconvinced that Minister Dlodlo has shown any real national security concerns with regard to Jafta's evidence.

It appears extremely likely that he will refuse her request for his testimony to be postponed. Barring an urgent interdict preventing Jafta from testifying, he should take the stand today.

Karyn Maughan

59m ago

Ayanda Dlodlo - a new ministry and forgotten controversies

New State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is set to take the reins of an old portfolio dogged by recent infighting and paranoia, bringing with her a raft of experience, and leaving behind past controversies of her own.

Dlodlo was one of the 28 people appointed in ministerial posts by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, and will be tasked with overseeing the rebranding of the state's security apparatus back to foreign and domestic hubs, after years of infighting.

READ

1h ago

Zondo remains unmoved towards granting an adjournment, he allows for five minutes for further submissions to be made by Ntsebeza. 

1h ago

Adriaan Basson: Mr President, intelligence cannot afford another rogue minister

Fears about State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo weren't unfounded. Six months into the job, she has been accused of issuing illegal interception orders and pushing her own allies to be appointed, writes Adriaan Basson.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to rid our intelligence agencies of rogues, crooks and political interference are threatened by the fallout around State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

READ

1h ago

Mr Ntsebeza continues to bring forward his plead for adjournment. He says the discomfort experienced by Mr Dlodlo is caused by a lack of consultation days ago.

How does this compromise national security, Zondo asks.

Ntsebeza refers Zondo to legislative and reads the regulations, which includes no talks about consultation between the minister and DG, Zondo points out. 

1h ago

Its been quite a morning - it's remarkable that Ayanda Dlodlo, the minister of state security, is trying to prevent evidence by her acting director-general (Loyiso Jafta) being led at a judicial commission of inquiry. Jafta, for his part, seems determined to testify, which indicates that there has been a breach of trust between minister and DG.

This is one hell of a headache for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Dlodlo used to be close to former president Jacob Zuma and moved in his orbit. Ramaphosa surely cannot afford a recalcitrant spy minister trying to preserve an empire clearly gone rogue.

Pieter du Toit

1h ago

Zondo again stressing Dlodlo's threatened legal action will result in the Inquiry losing a week of its hearing schedule.

"Once we have lost this week, it is difficult to think where we would fit in this evidence again...between now and end of March".

He has already scheduled a number of witnesses and "there a long list of witnesses that I need to fit" - meaning the Inquiry may need to sit beyond 9pm.

Zondo says Inquiry is considering an approach to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask that Inquiry can go beyond curfew times.

In this context, it is apparent that Dlodlo's request for an adjournment - on as yet unarticulated "national security" grounds - is immensely damaging to the Inquiry's hopes of completing its investigations.

Karyn Maughan

1h ago

Zondo says he has already scheduled witnesses up until end of March. He says they might have to intensify having evening sessions at this point.  

Zondo: If we lose this week, I don't know where else we would fit in the witnesses and implicated persons. What are the grounds for asking for adjournment? We will need to have that.

Matter stands down until 11:20.

1h ago

DCJ Zondo points out that Minister Dlodlo was given Jafta's affidavit at 8pm yesterday and questions why she still has not identified exactly what in the DG's affidavit may compromise national security. As yet, Dlodlo has not articulated any specific concerns about his statement. Zondo now suggesting that Dlodlo may not be as concerned about national security as she is "about giving her side".  She will be given time to respond, he says. 

Karyn Maughan

1h ago

State Security DG Loyiso Jafta makes it clear through his advocate Marumo Moerane that he does not believe that the evidence will compromise national security. Inquiry evidence leader Paul Pretorius is adamant that any legal action launched by Minister Dlodlo has very poor prospects of succeeding. He stresses that it is Jafta who has the power to determine whether information is too sensitive to be publicly released - and highlights that Jafta gave Dlodlo two weeks’ notice of his intention to testify. There was no evidence before DCJ Zondo that showed that Jafta should not be allowed to testify, he says.

Karyn Maughan

1h ago

Legal team head Advocate Paul Pretorius SC reminds the commission that the witness testimony should not jeopardise national security. 

PP: We have a mandate to deal with evidence, that position can only be disturbed by proper application. If there is a postponement, we will lose the week. We cannot afford to lose the week. Those are our submissions. 

1h ago

Extraordinary threat of legal action against the Zondo Inquiry by State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. It appears she is unhappy that she only received SSA Director-General Loyiso Jafta's affidavit last night - and wants Inquiry to adjourn so she can read it and address what he says.

She maintains she is deeply concerned about impact of this evidence on national security. If the Minister launches legal action, it could effectively prevent Jafta's potentially explosive evidence from being led - because the Inquiry only has  two months to complete its work.

"Every hour counts with us," DCJ Raymond Zondo says, after earlier stating that he did not believe that anything said by Jafta would threaten national security.

Karyn Maughan

1h ago

Zondo: To the extent that there may be corruption and criminality, that must be exposed. It's a question of where do you strike the balance. From what you have said, looks like we are all on the same page.

1h ago

Zondo adds that he has read through Jafta's affidavit and although he is not the minister of State Security, he does not think the testimony will be of threat to national security.

2h ago

Ntsebeza is representing Minister Ayandla Dlolo, who last night obtained an affidavit for consideration of SG Loyiso Jafta's testimony. A request has been made out for an adjournment with regards to concerns related to national security.

2h ago

State capture inquiry has resumed. Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza addresses chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 

3h ago

State capture inquiry says it has 'further evidence' on SSA's alleged payments to Zuma, attempts to bribe judges

With eight weeks to go before it completes its investigation into state capture, the Zondo inquiry has led evidence that, if true, implicates former president Jacob Zuma in the theft of R84 million in State Security Agency (SSA) cash.

But can the inquiry actually back up the testimony given by Dr Sydney Mufamadi - who served as the chair of a presidentially appointed high-level review panel tasked with investigating the SSA - with hard evidence?

READ

3h ago

STATE CAPTURE | Zondo hears how Zuma was paid from intelligence slush fund for years

The State Capture Inquiry has heard explosive evidence that the State Security Agency (SSA) set aside millions of rands for alleged monthly payments to former president Jacob Zuma – and devised a project to bribe judges to rule in his favour.

READ MORE
