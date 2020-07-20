live

LIVE | Nomvula Mokonyane testifies at state capture inquiry

Mokonyane denies ever meeting with Agrizzi at the Bosasa office park. She says she met with other people at the venue because of ANC political events.

There is a conversation between advocate Notshe and Mokonyane relating to her 50th birthday in 2013. Mokonyane denies claims that said birthday celebrations were held at Victoria Guest House in Krugersdorp nor was it under the theme "break a leg".

She says she held her birthday celebrations at the Silverstar Hotel.


Advocate Notshe wants to deal with matters relating to the ANC, but commission chairperson Zondo suggests they deal first with allegations made by Agrizzi.

Commission chairperson breaks for tea. We will be back at 11:40.

Mokonyane: With regards to food donated by Bosasa, the company supported communities in different areas as organisations today are supporting communities. The groceries were donated to families in need.

Mokonyane names Agrizzi. Says the allegations he made at the commission have sought to "discredit whatever little" she has.

Mokonyane requests to make a statement before she gives her evidence. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo allows, but issues a caveat: "People who have given statements before giving evidence have implicated other people in their statements."

I will tell you what Agrizzi has done - Mokonyane's threat at Gavin Watson memorial

Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane has threatened to tell South Africa what former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi "has done" in the wake of damning testimony linking her to the controversial company.

Mokonyane feels 'betrayed' by Zondo commission for not giving her access to contents of Agrizzi's testimony

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says she has not been afforded the opportunity to make representations before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. 

This is after former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, who is currently testifying before the commission, claimed that she had been allegedly paid R50 000 a month for years to protect the company from law enforcement agencies. 

Et tu, Nomvula? Mokonyane dragged further into web of Bosasa corruption

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will have to answer more tough questions about her relationship with corruption-accused company Bosasa, including whether or not she received R50 000 a month in cash from the company.

This comes as former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi took to the witness stand at the Zondo commission into state capture again on Thursday for the second time, following his nine-day marathon testimony in January.

