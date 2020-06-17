live

1h ago

LIVE | VBS: 'It is our duty to deliver justice to the victims of corruption in this case' - NPA boss

Last Updated
Live News Feed
33m ago

We are determined that those responsible for what has been termed "the biggest bank robbery in this country" are brought to book, Batohi says, during the Q&A.

Now Lebeya: We can't say that [certain] individuals will be arrested, just watch the space. The method of our investigation is that we will not name people before they appear before court. We will not be indicating how many people will be charged or prosecuted. 

39m ago

The investigation continues, says Lebeya, during the question and answer.

"The investigation will guide us. We will follow the evidence," he says. 

47m ago

We need time and patience, says Batohi who says she shares in the impatience of the public.

"We need to ensure we deliver on all fronts. I feel and share the impatience of the public, but we want to assure you that there is a lot of behind the scenes work "under difficult circumstances"".

51m ago

Batohi: We need to deliver justice to in this matter. It is our duty to the direct victims of corruption in this particular matter.

51m ago

Batohi is now speaking: The investigating teams have to be meticulous and painstakingly go through evidence with fine tooth comb. There is still more to be done, even with today's developments.

56m ago

Various criminal offences are at play, says Lebeya such as racketeering, theft, fraud, money laundering and corruption.


1h ago

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Godfrey Lebeya speaks first. He says the investigation into VBS Mutual Bank started in August 2018.

1h ago

BREAKING | Hawks arrest VBS ‘kingpin’ Tshifhiwa Matodzi and other directors in early morning raid

Matodzi, former chairperson of VBS Mutual Bank and its shareholder Vele Investments, is the alleged kingpin behind R2-billion theft of the bank’s funds.

Others expected to be arrested include former senior VBS and Vele executives Andile Ramavhunga, Phophi Mukhodobwane, Phillip Truter and Robert Madzonga.

By Kyle Cowan

1h ago

EXCLUSIVE | Action expected soon on VBS looting - Hawks head

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya says he expects imminent action in the case against those responsible for looting the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

In an exclusive interview with News24 at his office in Silverton, Pretoria this week, Lebeya said that certain "legs" of the VBS investigation had been finalised and were "ready" to go.

2019 report by Mandy Wiener

1h ago

Explosive report into VBS Mutual Bank reveals large-scale 'looting'

A final investigation report into large-scale fraud at VBS Mutual Bank has recommended that more than 50 individuals be criminally charged and held liable in civil proceedings, following the bank's implosion earlier this year.

This includes the bank's former executives and their associates, shareholder executives, politicians and their relatives and auditors who signed off on the bank's "fraudulent" financials.

2018 report by Kyle Cowan

1h ago

WhatsApp messages show how VBS payments flowed to trusts linked to Malema, Shivambu - report

A series of WhatsApps uncovered by Scorpio reveal a pattern of VBS Mutual Bank money channelled to EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

Malema has in the past claimed that the EFF never received VBS money and Shivambu accused Scorpio journalist Pauli van Wyk of "dubious agendas".


