LIVE | SA's murders increase 1.4% as Cele reveals annual crime stats

3m ago
6m ago
57m ago
South Africa had 21 325 murders between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020, the police announced to the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday.
This is 303 murders more than the previous year, and increase of 1.4%.
1h ago
FF Plus thanks Cele for rural safety strategy
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald thanked Police Minister Bheki Cele for the police's national rural safety strategy, while the DA claimed the government is not doing anything about farm attacks.
1h ago
Abusers should be forced out of homes, not survivors, says Cele
Abusers should be forced to leave their homes, not those they hurt, Police Minister Bheki Cele said.
1h ago
Locking up rapists and 'throwing away' key won't solve underlying GBV problem - retired judge Cameron
The legal process is an essential part of teaching men that women are not objects, and should not be violated, says retired Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron.
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago