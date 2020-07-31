live

1h ago

LIVE | SA's murders increase 1.4% as Cele reveals annual crime stats

Last Updated
Live News Feed
3m ago

There were decreases in robbery, particularly in bank and cash-in-transit robberies
6m ago

Murder, sex and assault crimes have all increased, the national crime statistics show
57m ago

South Africa had 21 325 murders between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020, the police announced to the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday.

This is 303 murders more than the previous year, and increase of 1.4%.

1h ago

FF Plus thanks Cele for rural safety strategy

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald thanked Police Minister Bheki Cele for the police's national rural safety strategy, while the DA claimed the government is not doing anything about farm attacks.

1h ago

Abusers should be forced out of homes, not survivors, says Cele

Abusers should be forced to leave their homes, not those they hurt, Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

1h ago

Locking up rapists and 'throwing away' key won't solve underlying GBV problem - retired judge Cameron

The legal process is an essential part of teaching men that women are not objects, and should not be violated, says retired Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron.

