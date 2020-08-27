live

LIVE | Role of president is not to go around arresting people, Ramaphosa tells Parliament

30m ago

Ramaphosa: Institutions must do their work in arresting people. The day the president goes around arresting people, you must run for the hills. That is not a democracy; South Africa does not want that. What the president does is to strengthen institutions. 

38m ago

Ramaphosa says "it is disgraceful that at time of national crisis there are companies and individuals who are seeking to benefits from efforts to save people's lives". He says there is a silver lining with Covid-19 which will see the tightening of procurement process.

54m ago

Ramaphosa: The Council will be inclusive of all South Africans, including women from urban and rural areas, different cultural, racial and class backgrounds. The members will be appointed through a transparent process of public nomination and selection.

54m ago

After consultations, it has been decided that the Nation GBVF Council will consist of a board with various technical working units, says Ramaphosa. The Council will consist of 13 members, 51% civil society representatives and 49% government representatives.

1h ago

Ramaphosa: Through the reprioritisation of resources, we were able to allocate around R1.6 billion to implement the Emergency Response Plan. Working with our partners and civil society, we have managed to improve access to justice for victims and survivors and have improved our capacity to investigate and prosecute GBV perpetrators.

1h ago

Ramaphosa: Following the Presidential Summit against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in November 2018, and after an extensive consultation process, a National Strategic Plan was adopted by Cabinet. The implementation of the Plan began on 1 May 2020.

1h ago

Ramaphosa: The struggle to end GBV and femicide can only succeed if society as a whole is mobilised and organised behind a common programme of action.

1h ago

Before the point of order, Ramaphosa had started on the podium:

I'd like to pay my humble respect to those MPs, our colleagues, who have passed away in the last few weeks. We offer their families, friends and colleagues our condolences.

We also do the same to the thousands of our compatriots who have passed away from Covid-19 and other related causes.

1h ago

EFF raises a point of order as some members of the party are "not in the house (virtually)", yet. Speaker Thandi Modise says MPs continue to get onto the virtual platform, and so the business of the day can continue while other MPs are being "loaded onto the platform". 

1h ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa is present in the National Assembly this afternoon. There are some MPs present as well, while some are logged in virtually.

1h ago

Ramaphosa to answer questions in Parliament on Thursday

Amid public frustration about his administration's Covid-19 related corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions in the National Assembly.

