LIVE | Role of president is not to go around arresting people, Ramaphosa tells Parliament

14m ago
25m ago
27m ago
30m ago
38m ago
40m ago
54m ago
54m ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
Before the point of order, Ramaphosa had started on the podium:
I'd like to pay my humble respect to those MPs, our colleagues, who have passed away in the last few weeks. We offer their families, friends and colleagues our condolences.
We also do the same to the thousands of our compatriots who have passed away from Covid-19 and other related causes.
1h ago
1h ago
President Cyril Ramaphosa is present in the National Assembly this afternoon. There are some MPs present as well, while some are logged in virtually.
1h ago
Ramaphosa to answer questions in Parliament on Thursday
Amid public frustration about his administration's Covid-19 related corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions in the National Assembly.
1h ago